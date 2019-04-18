Ariana Grande reportedly got paid twice as much as Beyoncé to headline Coachella, and fans are furious

caption Ariana Grande is the main headliner on Coachella’s 2019 Sunday lineup. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Ariana Grande reportedly got paid $8 million to headline Coachella this year.

That’s double what Beyoncé was reportedly paid to headline in 2018.

Grande is the youngest-ever headliner in the music festival’s 20-year history. Beyoncé was the first-ever black woman to headline.

The preparation for Beyoncé’s elaborate performance was released this week as a Netflix documentary called “Homecoming.”

According to Variety, Ariana Grande was paid $8 million to headline Coachella this year, a staggering fee by any standard – but even more so considering that Beyoncé was reportedly paid half that amount to headline in 2018.

Grande, the youngest headliner ever in the music festival’s 20-year history, made headlines during her performance Sunday night for enlisting a live orchestra, reuniting (most of) *NSYNC, dueting with Nicki Minaj, and paying tribute to her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Grande performed the hits from all five of her albums, including 2018’s “Sweetener” and 2019’s “Thank U, Next,” largely following the blueprint set for her “Sweetener World Tour” that kicked off in March.

Her production designer, LeRoy Bennett, told The Hollywood Reporter that they began planning for the festival in late February.

“Because Beyonce came in last year and did her thing and kind of set the bar, basically Coachella becomes a competition, which is ridiculous,” Bennett said. “And artists who are strong should just come in and do their own thing and just be who they are. And that’s pretty much what Ariana has done. There’s not like there’s a bunch of gags. She’s being Ariana and singing and doing her thing.”

But one could argue that Grande’s performance was just a shade of Beyoncé’s, who became the first-ever black woman to headline Coachella last year.

caption Beyoncé channeled the Egyptian queen Nefertiti during her 2018 Coachella performance. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Her headlining set, which has been dubbed “Beychella,” was a singular career retrospective, independent from any accompanying tours or albums. The “Formation” singer and her team created a completely unique stage design, set list, and choreographed routine for the two-time event.

On Wednesday, Beyoncé released a Netflix film called “Homecoming” that documents the eight months of preparation for her elaborate performance.

As Business Insider previously reported, Beyoncé was likely paid between $3 and $4 million dollars last year.

Fans are furious that Beyoncé appears to have been stiffed in comparison to Grande.

However, it may be important to note that “Homecoming” – as well as the live album she dropped on the same day – points towards an additional pay day for the pop star.

It’s possible that Beyoncé managed to negotiate exclusive rights to her Coachella performance, and it’s likely that she secured a check from Netflix to distribute the footage on its platform. Beyoncé could very well have walked away from Coachella with much more than $4 million.

Representatives for Coachella didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.