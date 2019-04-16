The most head-turning celebrity hair and makeup looks at Coachella 2019

caption Cardi B performs at Coachella on Sunday. source Splash News

Despite being a music festival, many people view Coachella as the time to show off their best beauty and style looks. Celebrities especially are known to attend wearing ensembles that only make sense in the desert.

This year, stars such as Cardi B and vlogger Jenn Im have already been spotted wearing eye-catching beauty looks. J Balvin and Winnie Harlow also stood out as result of their showstopping hairstyles.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most head-turning beauty looks from the festival so far.

While performing at Coachella on Saturday, singer J Balvin rocked a rainbow, animal-print hairstyle.

The musician’s hair was dyed in shades of pink, yellow, green, and orange, and featured an animal print across his head.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne attended a Coachella after-party wearing a cash-inspired beauty look.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star arrived at the NYLON Midnight Garden Party wearing a long blonde braid accentuated with money-shaped bows. She also appears to have had glow sticks in her hair.

For her makeup, the star wore neon-yellow eye shadow paired with a nude lip.

Cardi B donned a purple and blue hairstyle while onstage at the Revolve festival within Coachella.

The rapper’s hair was styled in bow-shaped space buns, which matched her colorful eye makeup.

For her performance on Sunday, rapper Rico Nasty wore tons of accessories in her hair.

The musician’s hair was styled in an updo, and was accessorized with a jeweled headband. The accessory extended down past her chin, and doubled as a layered necklace.

Jaden Smith ditched his usual blonde hair for a bright shade of pink.

On Instagram, the musician revealed that he also wore matching pink and silver jewels over his teeth.

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk wore a beauty look that was inspired by another decade.

Upon first glance, Hosk’s Coachella look may seem simple. But the Victoria’s Secret model paired a baby-blue spaghetti-strap dress with a clipped-back hairstyle to create the perfect ’90s style.

Like a number of other celebrities, Winnie Harlow sported colorful hair at Coachella this year.

The Victoria’s Secret model attended the Revolve Festival at Coachella on Saturday wearing long pink locks that perfectly complimented her neon ensemble.

Fashion-and-beauty vlogger Jenn Im wore dazzling makeup to the festival.

She paired her short blue hairstyle with subtle orange eye makeup. She also added some sparkle by wearing jewels under her eyes.