15 surreal photos from Coachella that take you inside the most famous music festival on Earth

Coachella is one of the most famous music and arts festivals on the globe.

The festival welcomes artists to Indio, California, to perform while fans and celebrities pack the grounds for two jam-packed weekends.

This year, Childish Gambino kicked things off as Friday night’s headliner, while Tame Impala and Ariana Grande rocked the stage on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Other big names at the festival include Khalid, Zedd, Billie Eilish, Janelle Monáe, Kid Cudi, and more.

2019 may be Coachella‘s greatest year yet.

This year, the annual music and arts festival hosted in Indio, California, features big names like Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Khalid, Zedd, Billie Eilish, and more.

After Childish Gambino stole the show with his headlining performance Friday night, Tame Impala rocked the stage on Saturday, and Ariana Grande stunned fans with surprise guests like *NSYNC, Nicki Minaj, Mase, and P. Diddy on Sunday.

Here’s a look at what you’re missing at Coachella 2019.

Coachella is one of the largest and most famous music and arts festivals on the planet.

Hosted in Indio, California, Coachella attracts the biggest artists to its stages for two jam-packed weekends each year.

Fans come out in droves and dress in creative outfits to see their favorite artists on the desert stage.

While flower crowns have traditionally been a staple of the festival, they have become far less popular in recent years.

They can take in the massive artistic structures around the grounds.

Festival-goers pose with multicolored cactus statues at Coachella 2019.

And when they’re tired of dancing, they can take a ride on the festival’s ferris wheel.

Ferris wheel at Coachella.

Apparently the Coachella Ferris wheel, which is more than 150 feet tall, is the world’s largest transportable Ferris wheel.

The Coachella Astronaut is an iconic symbol of the festival.

Known formally as “Overview Effect,” the Coachella Astronaut was made by creative studio Poetic Kinetics.

Janelle Monáe rocked the stage on Friday, the festival’s opening day.

She performed hits like “I Like That” and “Django Jane” from her latest album, “Dirty Computer.”

KAYZO put on a dynamic performance featuring guests like Yungblud, Zummo, Grandson, and Tommy Lee.

The American DJ debuted “Up In Flames,” his new collaboration with All Time Low, in addition to performing “11 Minutes” with Yungblud and “Fat Lip” with Zummo.

The next day, Kenny G joined rock band CHON on stage.

The famous saxophonist recently made headlines for playing a private Valentine’s Day show for Kim Kardashian.

And Billie Eilish put on a dazzling performance later in the day.

Eilish reportedly forgot the lyrics midway through singing “all good girls go to hell” but coolly asked her band “What the f— are the words though?”

Tame Impala put on a colorful performance as Saturday’s headliner.

The Australian psychedelic band played new singles “Patience” and “Borderline.”

Day three brought a wild outfit change from Rico Nasty.

The American rapper stepped out of a huge, puffy skirt and paraded the stage in thigh-high leather boots and a red two-piece.

And singer-songwriter H.E.R. performed on Sunday as well.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is best known for her songs “Focus” and “Could’ve Been” as well as appearance on Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part.”

Ariana Grande headlined the final night of Coachella’s first weekend. She surprised fans by bringing ’90s boy band *NSYNC to the stage for a dual performance.

Ariana Grande with four members of *NSYNC.

Together, Grande and *NSYNC performed Grande’s smash hit “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” before dancing to *NSYNC’s “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

Grande also welcomed Nicki Minaj, P. Diddy, and Mase to the stage.

Nicki Minaj (left) and Ariana Grande perform at Coachella 2019.

Minaj grappled with sound issues while performing “Side to Side” and “Bang Bang” with Grande. P. Diddy and Mase later found themselves struggling with sound failure as well.

Festival-goers seemed to love the performances.

And there’s more in store for weekend two.