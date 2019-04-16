Take a look inside the most expensive campground at Coachella, where people pay up to $25,000 to sleep in a yurt and be driven around by a personal golf cart

Safari Campground is Coachella’s most expensive on-site campsite, with luxury tent rates beginning around $10,000 for a four-night stay.

Festival packages including lodging at circular Resort Yurts cost around $25,000, according to Money.

Staying on the campgrounds gives festival-goers access t0 a private bar and spa, along with personal golf cart transportation to and from the stages.

For some Coachella attendees, $430 tickets may well end up being one of the cheapest purchases of the long weekend.

While many people opt for luxury hotels or mansion-sized Airbnbs, others choose to stay at the Safari Campground, the festival’s most expensive on-site campground.

Fancy camping is not exactly a new concept – a luxury Chicago hotel offers a glamping package on the terrace of its penthouse suite, and there’s a $700 glamping package on an island in New York City Harbor. The latter is a steal compared to Coachella’s campsite, where prices are in the thousands.

Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower previously reported that total Coachella costs vary depending on attendee preferences. While it is possible to budget, the rich and famous who attend the infamous festival are usually more than willing to pay above-average costs. On the other end of the spectrum, there’s also the more affordable but far less glamorous $125 car camping option.

Prices for Safari Tents begin at $9,500 with the option to add up to two additional guests for a $2,500 fee per person. For Resort Yurts, prices vary depending on customization packages. Money previously estimated a yurt stay to cost $25,000 for the weekend, which also included catered meals and two artist passes to the festival shows.

Keep reading for a complete look at the Coachella campsite.

Coachella’s Safari Campgrounds are located close to the performance venues, making them a prime location for wealthy festival-goers.

First, guests check into the campgrounds with photo ID. Changes to the will call name after the initial purchase result in a $1,000 fee.

After check-in, guests are permitted through the gates and into the campsite.

Safari Tents are the cheapest option and have a starting rate of $9,500 for the weekend.

Guests can choose from a single queen bed, double queen bed, or a lounge set-up. If two guests are sharing queen beds, additional fees run $2,500 per person.

The tents are spacious, come fully furnished, and include a small refrigerator and air conditioner.

Other set-ups include small villas with chair seating on the mock front porch.

An interior shot reveals sleeping arrangements in a rustic room. Lounge set-ups include couch seating, a coffee table, and a mini-fridge.

The campsite also features Resort Yurts, which can house two people in a queen-sized bed. These structures include a more customized experience, including airport transportation and mini-fridges stocked with your personal favorites. According to Money, these will run guests around $25,000 and come with premium tickets, a complimentary bottle of champagne, breakfast served daily, and dinner reservations.

Guests at Safari Campgrounds also have access to a private spa lounge …

… as well as the Safari Lounge.

The lounge is, fittingly, decorated in safari theme, and is completely air-conditioned.

The tent includes plenty of seating for guests to enjoy food and drinks in between shows or during after-parties.

The tents are neatly arranged around an open, grassy area.

And while they appear secluded, they are close enough to the venue for private golf-cart transportation — for those who spring for the most expensive package.

