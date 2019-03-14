Several coaches tied to the college admissions scam have been fired or placed on leave — here’s what they are accused of doing

caption Operation Varsity Blues has already brought down a few coaches across college sports. source Trevor Brown, Jr./NCAA Photos via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the FBI charged dozens of people with participating in a scheme to get students into elite colleges.

According to the documents, one of the tactics employed in the college admissions scandal was to have students recruited as athletes, then pay off the coaches and administrators to accept them, regardless of athletic ability.

Since Tuesday, many of the coaches and administrators named in the indictment have been fired or put on administrative leave.

On Tuesday, dozens of people were charged and accused of participating in a complex college admissions scheme that helped wealthy parents ensure their children’s admission to elite universities in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

William Singer is accused of being the ringleader in the scheme. According to the court documents, Singer worked with parents to get students through what he allegedly described as a “side door” into the university of their choosing.

Read more: Meet the accused ringleader of the massive college-admissions scandal, William ‘Rick’ Singer, the owner of Edge College & Career Network

The FBI believes one method included having students falsely presented as potential athletic recruits to the school of their choice. Coaches or administrators of those schools are accused of taking bribes to accept those students onto their rosters regardless of athletic ability.

Since the indictments were made public on Tuesday, numerous coaches and administrators have been fired or removed from their posts. Here is the full list.

Jovan Vavic — USC

source USC

Position: USC water polo coach

Accusation: Indicted on a charge of racketeering conspiracy. According to the indictment, Vavic accepted $250,000 in exchange for designating two students as recruits for the USC water polo team.

Status: Vavic was fired on Tuesday. He had been with USC water polo since 1992 and won 16 national championships with the program.

Ali Khosroshahin — USC

source Trevor Brown, Jr./NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Position: Former USC women’s soccer coach

Accusation: Indicted on a charge of racketeering conspiracy. According to the indictment, Singer gave $350,000 to a soccer club run by Khosroshahin in exchange for designating four students as recruits.

Status: Khosroshahin was fired from USC in 2013. His assistant coach at the time, Laura Janke, has also been indicted on a charge of racketeering conspiracy.

Donna Heinel — USC

Position: USC senior associate athletic director

Accusation: Indicted on a charge of racketeering conspiracy. Heinel allegedly vouched for numerous students as potential recruits in exchange for a total payout of more than $1.3 million.

Status: Heinel was fired on Tuesday along with Khosroshahin.

Jorge Salcedo — UCLA

Position: UCLA men’s soccer coach

Accusation: Indicted on a charge of racketeering conspiracy. Salcedo is accused of accepting $200,000 in exchange for helping two students gain admission.

Status: Salcedo was placed on leave on Tuesday. He has been with UCLA for 15 seasons and won three national championships with the Bruins as a player in the early 1990s.

John Vandemoer — Stanford

Position: Stanford sailing coach

Accusation: Pleaded guilty to a charge of racketeering conspiracy. Vandemoer is accused of accepting payments of $270,000 to the sailing program in exchange for helping a student gain admission to Stanford. The student ultimately declined enrollment.

Status: Vandemoer was fired on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the charge against him. He had been with Stanford for 11 years.

Michael Center — Texas

Position: Texas men’s tennis coach

Accusation: Charged with mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Center is accused of accepting almost $100,000 in 2015 in exchange for recruiting a student to the school.

Status: Center was fired on Wednesday after campus leaders at Texas reviewed the allegations against him. He had been with the Longhorns for 18 seasons and led the team to Final Four appearances three times.

Rudy Meredith — Yale

source WTNH

Position: Former Yale women’s soccer coach

Accusation: Charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Meredith is accused of accepting $400,000 in exchange for designating a student as a Yale soccer recruit. He would later serve as a cooperating witness for investigators, beginning in April 2018.

Status: Meredith resigned in November 2018. He had been with the program since 1995.

Gordie Ernst — Georgetown

source CBS WJZ

Position: Former Georgetown tennis coach

Accusation: Charged with racketeering conspiracy. Ernst is accused of receiving more than $2.7 million in bribes dating back to 2012 in exchange for helping prospective students gain admission to Georgetown.

Status: Ernst coached tennis at Georgetown for 12 seasons before leaving the Hoyas in 2018 to take over as head coach of the women’s team at the University of Rhode Island. URI placed Ernst on administrative leave on Tuesday in order to review the case.

William Ferguson — Wake Forest

Position: Wake Forest volleyball coach

Accusation: Indicted on a charge of racketeering conspiracy. Ferguson is accused of accepting $100,000 in exchange for designating a student as a potential volleyball recruit.

Status: Ferguson was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday after the charges were unsealed. Before his time at Wake Forest, Ferguson had been the women’s volleyball coach at USC.

Read more on the college admissions scandal:

Lori Loughlin’s daughter was vacationing in the Bahamas on a USC trustee’s yacht as the college-admissions scandal broke

5 examples show the extreme lengths prosecutors say wealthy parents went to get their kids into elite colleges

The man who helped wealthy students cheat on college entrance exams was a Harvard grad who was able to ace the tests because ‘he was just a really smart guy’, prosecutors say

Lori Loughlin gushed about sending her daughter off to USC two years before being indicted as part of a $25 million admissions scandal