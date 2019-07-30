A plane collided with a huge lamp post at an airport in Australia, damaging its nose and forcing everyone to get off

caption The Cobham Aviation plane crashed into a light pole. source Nine News Perth

A plane crashed into a light post as it pulled away from the terminal at Australia’s Perth Airport, damaging its nose.

Passengers said they felt a “massive jolt” and that the plane’s brakes had failed. Cobham Aviation, the airline, said that explanation is “speculative.”

The plane was reportedly stuck for more than an hour, and passengers were put on another plane.

One passenger said: “The yelling got louder, and the building got closer, and there was impact, and the plane’s stuck in the terminal.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A plane collided with a lamp post at Australia’s Perth Airport, damaging its nose and forcing everyone to get off and wait for another plane.

The Cobham Aviation plane, which was carrying 62 passengers and four crew members, collided with the light post on Tuesday afternoon while getting ready to take off.

Passengers felt a “massive jolt,” The West Australian reported.

Emergency services were called, the airport said, but no one was harmed. The terminal was also evacuated, Australia’s Nine News reported.

Passengers told Nine News that the plane’s brakes failed, but did not say how they knew this happened.

A spokesperson for Cobham Aviation told Business Insider that the theory was “speculative” and that a formal investigation would determine what happened.

One passenger described the plane as being “stuck in the terminal” after the collision.

caption The plane hit the light as it prepared to take off. source Nine News Perth

“And the yelling got louder, and the building got closer, and there was impact, and the plane’s stuck in the terminal.”

It took more than an hour to free the plane, Nine News reported.

The plane was pulling away from its terminal to take off when it collided with the lamp post. Cobham Aviation said in a statement to Business Insider that “the nose of the aircraft was damaged.”

Read more: A Pakistani Army plane crashed into people’s homes during a training mission, killing at least 18

One passenger told Nine News that it was “probably lucky, really, that the brakes failed before we even took off, because what would have happened had the brakes failed when we come in to land?”

caption Passengers had to get off the plane, and wait for a new one. source Nine News Australia

The plane was carrying workers to the Granny Smith Gold Mine, in Western Australia, The West Australian reported.

Nine News reported that a replacement plane then carried most of the works to their destination, but some decided not to take the second plane.

Perth Airport originally said the plane had struck a “light tower,” but Cobham Aviation said in a later statement: “This is not correct. It struck a light pole.”