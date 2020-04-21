Cobie Smulders sang Robin’s pop hit ‘Let’s Go To The Mall’ from ‘How I Met Your Mother’ in a livestream with ‘New Girl’ star Jake Johnson

- source
- “How I Met Your Mother” star Cobie Smulders and “New Girl” actor Jake Johnson had a chat on Vulture’s “Two Friends” Instagram livestream show.
- Smulders read out a question from a fan who asked her to sing “Let’s Go To The Mall” from “How I Met Your Mother.”
- On the show, Smulders played Robin, who was once a Canadian pop star, and the song has gained an iconic status among fans.
- “Everybody’s asking me to sing ‘Let’s Go To The Mall,’ everybody wants me to do that,” she said, to which Johnson asked: “Do you know it?”
- Smulders said she only remembered the start of the song, but Johnson pushed her on it until she gave in.
- “I don’t want a I’m-kind-of-shy-six,” he said. “Give us a God damn 10, we’re all living COVID-19, give us a damn 10.”
- Smulders then sang the first two lines of the song: “Come on Jessica, come on Tori / Let’s go to the mall, you won’t be sorry.”
- “That was awesome,” laughed Johnson, to which Smulders responded: “You’re f—ing welcome.”
- The conversation starts about nine minutes into the livestream below.
Before quarantine, @mrjakejohnson and @cobiesmulders recently wrapped shooting Stumptown together. They reunited on our Instagram Live to catch up and reminisced on their experiences on New Girl and How I Met Your Mother. Cobie even treated us all to a bit of "Let's Go to the Mall" ✨ Watch the full conversation on our IGTV.
