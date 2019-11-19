Cobie Smulders is on Tom Cruise’s holiday cake list, and she’s found a way to make it last for months

Cobie Smulders says she’s on Tom Cruise’s infamous holiday cake list, and she looks forward to receiving the gift every time.

“The most glorious time of the year,” Smulders said during an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday.

The “Stumptown” actress and late night host went on to gush about the white chocolate coconut cake, which they both get from Cruise.

“I receive it, and hopefully, maybe if I talk about it on television I will for sure receive it,” Smulders said.

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star went on to say that she found a clever way to make the cake last beyond the holidays.

“I leave it in my freezer and it lasts until, like, March,” she said. “I just slowly chip away at this thing. It’s so good. I don’t know why. I’m not even a big sweets person, but it’s so good.”

Smulders, who starred alongside Cruise in 2016’s “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” added: “It’s Tom Cruise deliciousness.”

Back in 2018, Smulders appeared on “The Goods” and said that the actor sends out “hundreds, potentially thousands of cakes.” She also said that she received the cake two years in a row.

This isn’t the first time Cruise’s costars have spoken about receiving cakes from the action star.

Cruise appeared on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and said that when he trains for movies and can’t eat sugar, he sends cakes to his costars so he can live vicariously through them. Even Bassett, his “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” costar, said that Cruise gave her one of the sweets. And fellow cast member Henry Cavill told “Access” that he also was delighted to eat the “decadent” cake.

Corden also said that the “Top Gun” star unexpectedly sent him a cake on the morning of the 2018 Grammys, wishing him good luck ahead of hosting the award show.

Kirsten Dunst, who starred alongside Cruise in “Interview With a Vampire” spoke about the “Cruise cake” during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” in 2016. The actress said that it’s the “best coconut cake I’ve ever had in my life” and the dessert, which she receives every year, is from Doan’s Bakery in California.

Watch the video below (Smulders talks about Cruise at 1:54).