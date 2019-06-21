NBA lottery pick Coby White had an awesome reaction to learning that his college teammate was drafted earlier than experts predicted

The 2019 NBA Draft was Thursday.

Cameron Johnson was projected to be selected during the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

In the most shocking pick of the night, Johnson was selected No. 11 overall by the Phoenix Suns.

Former University of North Carolina teammate Coby White had an awesome reaction when he found out during his press conference that Johnson had been drafted so early.

The experts projected Cameron Johnson to go in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony projected Johnson to go No. 30 to the Detroit Pistons.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic projected him to go No. 33 to the 76ers. The Ringer said the same.

CBS’ Gary Parrish didn’t project him in the first round, and Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo had Johnson at No. 24 to the 76ers.

Not one of them got it right.

In the most shocking moment of the night, the Phoenix Suns drafted the former University of North Carolina small forward at No. 11.

The pick was made during former teammate Coby White’s post-draft press conference. White was selected No. 7 by the Chicago Bulls, and he had a priceless reaction to being told where his old friend got selected.

“Wow, bro. That’s so crazy, bro,” White said. “That’s so love, bro. If y’all know Cam – you don’t know how hard Cam worked and you know, it’s a lot of people that doubt him.

“I’m so happy for him right now. Y’all don’t understand how happy I am for Cam. He proved it night in and night out that he deserves to be in the conversation for a lottery pick, man. He’s shot the ball like anyone I’ve never seen before in my life or played with … I’m getting chills up here!”

Johnson had injury struggles in his first season with UNC after transferring from the University of Pittsburgh in 2017. He had surgery in the offseason in 2018 and came back for the 2018-19 season for an impressive year.

Johnson led the Tar Heels with 16.9 points per game, shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 45.7 from the three-point line. He added 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Phoenix VP of Basketball Operations Jeff Bower had Cam Johnson on campus for a recruiting visit in his one season as head coach at Marist College. A week later, Pitt offered him and Bower lost him to the ACC. Five years later, Bower gets Johnson on his team with 11th pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2019

After the Suns traded down from their original No. 6 pick for No. 11 and forward Dario Saric, it was a move no one saw coming.

Johnson wasn’t even at the Barclay Center for the moment, but it was certainly one that will be remembered.

Not only because of the shock-factor it held but because of White’s ecstatic reaction for his former teammate.