Japan is first in the world to get ‘Coca-Cola Clear’, which has no colour or calories and tastes like lemon

Ethan Rakin
Coca-Cola Japan has released has a new version of Coke, and it is colourless.
Coca-Cola Japan has released has a new version of the popular soda, and the company has clearly innovated with the newest drink.

It looks more like water than the recognisable dark-brown liquid that has been synonymous with the carbonated soft drink for decades, and “Coca-Cola Clear” is a zero-calorie lemon-flavoured drink, according to its maker.

The folks over at Coca-Cola Japan came up with the concept of getting rid of the caramel ingredients that gives the drink its the distinct colour and developed it for a year before the US headquarters green lit the idea.

Over 50 samples and flavours were experimented with before the decision to go with lemon was made.

A promotional poster for Coca-Cola Clear.
This latest version of Coca-Cola comes after the release of different flavours over the past few years, including peach and stevia editions which can be found in shops here.

Coca-Cola Clear is set to be released in Japan next Monday (June 11) but there is no word yet about whether you can find it anywhere else in the world.