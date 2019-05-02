Coca-Cola just launched ‘smoky,’ ‘spicy,’ ‘herbal,’ and ‘woody’ drink mixers, and they’re perfect for whiskey fans

caption Coca-Cola’s new signature mixers have been designed specifically with dark spirits in mind. source Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola has launched a new range of mixers designed to be paired with dark spirits.

There are four Coca-Cola Signature Mixers: Herbal, Spicy, Woody, and Smoky.

Each one has been crafted by a different leading bartender from London or Barcelona.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Combining a spirit with your Coca-Cola drink of choice is standard procedure for many, however, the soft beverages weren’t originally created to be paired with alcohol.

Now, the drinks behemoth has remedied this by creating an entirely new range of products: Coca-Cola Signature Mixers.

In a first for the global brand, four new drinks have been launched, all of which have been specially designed to complement premium dark spirits.

caption Coca-Cola’s new signature mixer range. source Coca-Cola

Currently only available in the UK, the mixers have been created in collaboration with some of the world’s leading bartenders.

The drinks, which include “smoky,” “spicy,” “herbal,” and “woody” options, were over a year in the making, having gone through various iterations and taste tests before the final four flavours were selected.

They’re not currently available as diet versions, and contain 86 calories for a 200ml serving.

Read more: This $17.50 whisky has been named among the best in the world

The bottle design is also a far cry from the usual Coca-Cola packaging – the drinks come in a Hutschinson glass bottle which was first used by Coca-Cola in 1894 when the product was bottled rather than served at a soda fountain.

Here are the details of each one:

01 Coca-Cola Signature Mixers Smoky Notes by Max Venning (of Bar Three and Three Sheets, London)

Description: “An intensely aromatic blend, with smoky hints, this mix brings nuanced dimension to deep, spiced rums and bold, premium whiskies.

“Ylang Ylang, ambrette seed and dried fruit, which inhabit the top layer, are balanced with an elegant base of warm brown spices; Peru Balsam and amber.”

02 Coca-Cola Signature Mixers Spicy Notes by Adriana Chía (of Antigua Compañia de Las Indias, Barcelona) and Pippa Guy (of The American Bar at The Savoy, London)

Description: “With a warm introduction that gives way to a fiery finish, this Signature Mixer is a sophisticated and complex blend.

“Citrusy lime, ginger, spicy jalapeño, fragrant rosemary, and aromatic jasmine combine to create a mixer with a considered balance of zest and earthy flavours that pairs beautifully with spiced rums, aged/gold tequilas and spicy or sweet whiskies.”

03 Coca-Cola Signature Mixers Herbal Notes by Antonio Naranjo (of Dr Stravinsky, Barcelona)

Description: “A delightfully floral, crisp, and tart mix, this Signature Mixer was developed to deliver fresh and herbaceous notes for the discerning palate.

“Balancing refreshing notes of lemongrass with the earthy tones of dill seed and tagetes, it is an inviting mixer with a refreshing, simple profile that pairs beautifully with amber whiskies and most types of rum.”

04 Coca-Cola Signature Mixers Woody Notes by Alex Lawrence (formerly of Dandelyan, The Mondrian, London)

Description: “Crafted from a subtle blend of earthy patchouli, citrusy yuzu and aromatic basil, this Signature Mixers has a tart, light, and refreshing profile, with a hint of warmth.

“These elements, expertly blended, combine to elegantly enhance the mellow wood and sweet tropical flavours of golden rums and smoky to woody whiskies.”