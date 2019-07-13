Horrifying video shows dozens of cockroaches fighting to stay above Tropical Storm Barry floodwaters

caption Video shows cockroaches fighting to stay above Tropical Storm Barry floodwaters on Saturday. source Geoff Hackett via WWL

Video shared Saturday shows a cluster of dozens of cockroaches struggling to survive Tropical Storm Barry flooding.

Though cockroaches typically prefer to hide in dark, moist areas, the flooding caused by the storm in Louisiana brought cockroaches out into the light of day as they fought to stay alive.

Horrifying footage shows one of the grosser side-effects of major flooding like that caused by Tropical Storm Barry on Saturday.

Video shared by Louisiana news outlet WWL shows a cluster of dozens of cockroaches on a curb, fighting to get above encroaching flood waters.

While cockroaches prefer to hide in dark, moist areas by day, according to extermination company Orkin, the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Barry in Louisiana brought cockroaches out into the light of day as they fought to stay alive.

The video shows cockroaches of all sizes climbing to get up onto the curb, and swimming to stay afloat.

Those currently hunkering down during Barry should be on the lookout for bugs after the storm as well.

An entomologist at Louisiana State University said in 2005 that floods can cause smoky brown cockroaches, which usually live outside, to move indoors in the search for food.

“During heavy rain, they may invade houses in larger numbers,” Dr. Dale Pollet said. “Applications of insecticides containing permethrin may be made to infested areas and around doorways, windows and so forth on the outside.”