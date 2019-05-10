Disney World is now selling cocktail popsicles made from liquor, wine, and berries

caption The non-alcoholic Strawberry popsicle is on the left, and the Sparkling Strawberry flavor is on the right. source Disney Food Blog

Just in time for summer, Disney World has added new frozen treats to some of its menus.

Parkgoers can now purchase four flavors of cocktail-inspired popsicles when visiting the Italian pavilion in Epcot, according to Disney Food Blog. The popsicles were created by ice-pop brand Pop Fusions, and retail between $8 and $13.

Three of the popsicles are infused with liquor, wine, and berries, while the fourth flavor is non-alcoholic.

caption The four popsicles can be purchased at the Via Napoli snack cart in Epcot. source Disney Food Blog

The new popsicles were spotted by Disney Food Blog at the Via Napoli snack cart in Epcot’s Italian pavilion. The location is home to an exclusive boozy popsicle that can’t be purchased anywhere else in a Disney park: the Limoncello.

The flavor is made from fresh, locally-grown raspberries, as well as limoncello liquor. It’s the most expensive popsicle at the stand, and retails for $13.

The snack stand also offers the $12 Berry Sangria popsicle, which is made from berries and local wine, and the $12 Sparkling Strawberry flavor, which is made from locally-grown strawberries, and wine from Florida’s Island Grove Wine Company.

caption The Sparkling Strawberry Wine Pop retails for $12. source Disney Food Blog

For those under the age of 21, Disney World also offers a non-alcoholic Strawberry popsicle.

The red treats cost $8, are made in Florida, and contain strawberries, water, sugar cane, and lemon juice.

caption There’s no alcohol in this strawberry-flavored popsicle. source Disney Food Blog

People aged 21 or older can only purchase one alcohol-infused popsicle at a time, according to Disney Food Blog.

It’s also unclear if the popsicles, aside from the exclusive Limoncello flavor, are sold anywhere besides Epcot.