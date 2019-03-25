11 popular cocktails to try from around the world

caption In the UK, you might see a lot of cocktails made with Pimm’s, a popular brand of gin. source Virginia Sherwood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Many places around the world have their own unique cocktails.

Many of these international cocktails feature alcohol made from ingredients that are created in a specific region.

A popular cocktail in the UK is a Pimm’s Cup, a gin-based drink that typically contains ginger ale.

Whether you’re enjoying a refreshing Pimm’s Cup in England or whipping up a batch of fruity sangria in Spain, unique cocktails can be consumed all around the globe. And, in many places, the cocktails are made from specialty ingredients like native fruits and locally made liqueurs.

Here are 11 cocktails from around the world that you may want to try.

You can order a refreshing Pimm’s Cup in England.

Commonly referred to as one of the official drinks of England’s Wimbledon tennis tournament, Pimm’s Cup is a gin-based cocktail that’s key ingredient is in its name.

Although there are a few variations of Pimm’s, the original version, Pimm’s No. 1, is a gin infused with spices, caramelized oranges, and herbal botanicals. According to Eater, the gin was created by a fishmonger named James Pimm in England during the 1800s.

This gin is used to make a Pimm’s Cup, a cocktail that typically contains ginger ale, mint leaves, and slices of cucumber or fruit. The resulting cocktail is known for tasting light and refreshing.

The Singapore Sling is made with gin.

caption Singapore Slings are known for being fruity. source Flickr/preetamrai/Creative Commons 2.0

Fruity and herbaceous, this gin-based cocktail is widely believed to have been created at the Raffles Hotel in Singapore. The drink typically contains gin and cherry liqueur, with variations of it sometimes also including lime juice, grenadine, and pineapple juice.

In Peru or Chile, you can try a pisco sour.

caption A pisco sour typically contains egg whites. source iStock

This cocktail is made with fresh lime juice, egg whites, bitters, and pisco, which is a type of brandy made with distilled grapes. Since pisco brandy is typically made in both Peru and Chile, the official origin of the pisco sour is unclear and widely debated.

In Cuba, you may want to try an authentic daiquiri.

caption A daiquiri typically has a fruity taste. source Scott Wallace/Getty

In Cuba, daiquiris are typically shaken with ice, not blended as is common in the US. The cocktail is oftentimes made using simple syrup, lime juice, a fruit-flavored liqueur, and white rum.

The cocktail is believed to have been created in Cuba and it is supposedly named after Playa Daiquirí, a Cuban beach.

You might want to taste an Umeshu-based cocktail in Japan.

caption Sometimes umeshu is served on the rocks. source Wikimedia Commons/cyclonebill from Copenhagen, Denmark [CC BY-SA 2.0]

Umeshu is commonly referred to as a Japanese plum wine even though it is technically a cordial or liqueur, according to The Kitchn. Umeshu is typically made using Japanese green ume plums, rock sugar, and a flavorless, distilled alcoholic beverage, such as vodka.

This plum wine is used in a variety of simple Japanese cocktails including umeshu tonic, made with umeshu that has been mixed with tonic water, and umeshu soda, which is a mix of umeshu and carbonated water,

Try a tequila-based Paloma in Mexico.

caption Palomas have a grapefruit flavor. source iStock

Palomas are usually made by mixing ingredients like fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, club soda, and tequila. It’s unclear who first created this drink but some believe it was invented by Don Javier Delgado Corona, owner of the La Capilla bar in Jalisco, Mexico.

The Blue Hawaiian is a rum-based cocktail that originated in Hawaii.

caption Blue Hawaiians are oftentimes garnished with a piece of pineapple. source iStock

Similar to a Piña Colada, the Blue Hawaiian is a fruity drink made with rum, pineapple juice, and cream of coconut. A splash of Blue Curaçao, a citrus-flavored liqueur, typically gives the drink its vibrant color.

According to Eater, this blue cocktail was first created by Harry Yee, a renowned bartender at the Hilton Hawaii Village in Waikiki, Hawaii.

In New Orleans, Louisiana, try a Sazerac.

The cocktail is named after Sazerac Rye Whiskey, which is a key ingredient in the drink. A Sazerac usually contains Sazerac Rye Whiskey, sugar, lemon peel, bitters, and Herbsaint, which is an anise-flavored liqueur.

Multiple sources have suggested that the original Sazerac recipe was first created in the 1830s in New Orleans, Louisiana. And this sweet and spicy cocktail is believed by some to have been made famous by The Roosevelt hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana, where you can still order it today.

The Caipirinha is commonly referred to as Brazil’s national cocktail.

caption The drink contains lime wedges and sugar. source Steve Outram/Getty

Typically served over ice, this drink is known for being simple and sweet. The basis of a Caipirinha is cachaça, a Brazilian liquor that is made from fermented sugar cane juice. The cachaça is then mixed with lime wedges and sugar.

Sip on fruit-filled sangria in Spain.

caption Sangria is oftentimes made with red wine. source lovinkat/Flickr

A popular drink around the world, sangria is traditionally made with red wine and a variety of sliced fruits, such as oranges, apples, or strawberries. Some individuals add cinnamon or rum to their sangria recipes and others make the cocktail using white wine instead of red.

Sangria is said to have its roots in Spain although many suggest a version of the cocktail existed back in the Middle Ages. Some believe the name “sangria” is derived from the Spanish word for blood, “sangre,” or the Latin word for blood, “sanguis,” since the drink is typically made with blood-red wine.

You may want to enjoy a Negroni in Italy.

caption Negroni are typically a reddish color. source Flickr/Franz Conde/ Creative Commons 2.0

One part gin, one part sweet vermouth (a type of fortified wine), and one part Campari (an alcoholic liqueur), this boozy cocktail is widely believed to have originated in Florence, Italy.

As legend has it, the Negroni was first created when Count Camillo Negroni ordered an Americano with gin instead of soda water at Caffè Casoni in Florence, Italy. According to Food & Wine magazine, the Count ended up loving the cocktail so he decided to start a family-owned distillery focused on producing a ready-made version of the drink.