10 cocktails you should know how to make by the time you’re 30

caption These cocktails will be sure to impress your guests. source Shutterstock

Being an adult includes plenty of less-than-thrilling tasks, but learning to mix drinks is a fun skill to acquire.

From a Manhattan to mojitos to cosmopolitans, there are several drinks you should add to your repertoire.

We talked to a bartending school director and master mixologist for tips on learning the art of creating cocktails.

With adulthood comes many skills and responsibilities. Whether it’s paying bills, learning how to do your taxes or hosting friends for dinner, there are many things you should master before turning 30. While some of these tasks aren’t very exciting, becoming a pro behind the bar is a fun and rewarding skill to learn.

Grab a glass or two and get ready to find out how to make some of the most popular cocktails from experts in mixology. Best of all, you’ll be ready to impress your friends at your next brunch or dinner party.

Earn respect from mixing a perfectly proportioned Manhattan.

caption A Manhattan can be tricky to get right. source star5112 / Flickr

If you want to gain serious respect for the craft, learn to make a proper Manhattan.

Joe Bruno, director of American Bartenders School of New York with 20 years of bartending experience, told INSIDER, “In an age of whiskey-swilling, bearded hipsters, no one can brag about post-college swagger with self-respect unless you’re able to put together a fierce Manhattan.”

He taught us the simple formula, too: three parts of your whiskey or bourbon of choice to one part sweet vermouth, which is a fortified wine. Once you perfect those proportions, get ready to garnish with class. Skip the jarred, neon-red cherries at the store. Instead, Bruno recommends topping the drink off with Fabbri Amarena Cherries.

Make a refreshing mojito.

caption Mojitos are great in the summer. source Gana Martysheva/Shutterstock

A crisp, minty mojito is ideal for a hot summer day. You’ll need fresh mint, of course, as well as light rum, sugar, soda water, and lime juice.

While many people muddle the mint, Bruno told INSIDER that “it’s best to just slap it against the back of your hand once or twice to extract the mint oil without having the extra vegetal notes of chlorophyll overpowering your creation.”

Skip refined white sugar and opt for turbinado sugar. It’s also important to pour to soda water last to keep the drink bubbly. Bruno also recommends using tall, narrow glasses for further retaining the carbonation.

Stay sophisticated with a Negroni.

caption Keep the Campari handy. source Flickr/Franz Conde

If you want to host elegant dinner parties, learn to master the Negroni. Although the flavors are complex, the drink is rather simple: pour equal parts of a high-quality gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari over ice.

Sip a Sex on the Beach by the pool.

caption Give this drink a quick shake. source Getty

Bruno described this drink as “a classic lauded in song and story that remains timeless. It’s sweet, fruity and can be tailored to go down stronger or weaker.” To make this staple cocktail, fill a highball glass with ice, then pour in 1 ounce of vodka and a half ounce of peach schnapps. Top the remainder of the glass off with equal parts of orange juice and cranberry juice. For optimal flavor and appearance, give the drink a quick shake to mix.

Embrace your inner Carrie Bradshaw with a Cosmopolitan.

caption You just need cranberry juice, lime juice, vodka, and triple sec. source Flickr/ralph and jenny

The ever-popular cosmo is a drink you’ll find at most restaurants and bars, but it is much more satisfying (and affordable) to learn to make this one at home.

According to Bruno, this beverage is “always shaken and served neat (no ice) in a martini or coupette glass to preserve this cocktail’s reputation and sophistication. It’s essentially a Kamikaze with cranberry juice, in case the ingredients slip your mind.”

The full ingredient list includes cranberry juice, lime juice, vodka, and triple sec, which is a citrus cordial made from orange peels.

Take taco nights up a notch with homemade margaritas.

caption Don’t forget the salted rim. source Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tequila Herradura

To make an impressive margarita in your own kitchen, gather your ingredients: blanco tequila, Cointreau (an orange-flavored liqueur from France), fresh lime juice and simple syrup, which is just sugar water. Bruno told INSIDER to remember 3-2-1 and 1/2: 3 ounces of tequila, 2 ounces of lime juice, 1 ounce of simple syrup and 1/2 ounce of Cointreau.

Of course, you can’t forget that salted rim. Slide a juicy lime along the rim, then roll it into a coarse ground salt.

Host brunch with your own take on the Bloody Mary.

caption A simple Bloody Mary. source Shutterstock/Billion Photos

You’re not brunching properly if you don’t have a delicious Bloody Mary in hand. Creativity is key here; your additions and toppings can become a signature take on the classic.

“Vodka is your primary alcohol in this libation,” Bruno said. “Variations include the use of substitutes like gin (Red Snapper) or tequila (Bloody Maria). Season some well-strained tomato juice with celery salt, black pepper, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco and horseradish. Garnish with pretty much anything: bacon, celery stalks, pickled string beans and more. Let your creativity flow. Making the mix yourself is best – steer clear of that corn syrup-heavy alternative from the store.”

Impress guests with a classic martini.

A martini is another class drink that is actually incredibly easy to pull together. Into a martini glass, gin or vodka and dry vermouth go. For a drier martini, use less of the vermouth.

“Knowing how to perform an exceptional martini is impressive work,” Bruno told INSIDER. “‘Shaken, not stirred’ causes ice chips to break from the cubes and float in the cocktail, giving it a messy appearance as opposed to being clean and clear. Stirring a martini slowly to mix it is always best to avoid a ‘bruised’ cocktail.”

To garnish, add green olives stuffed with pimento on a skewer or a lemon twist.

Swap other rum drinks for a Dark & Stormy.

caption It’s a great rum drink. source Brent Hofacker/Shuttesrtock

Originating from Bermuda, this cocktail is perfect for those who love rum. According to Bruno, simply pour Gosling’s Black Seal dark rum and ginger beer over ice in a tumbler to make this simple, delicious drink.

Take a Shirley Temple up a notch.

caption One of the most popular mocktails in the world is made with grenadine, ginger ale, and maraschino cherries. source Brent Hofacker/ Shutterstock

It’s something you might remember from childhood.

“That ‘specialty’ drink with the sweet/tart flavor, bright red color, and cherries dancing on the bottom of the glass is definitely something easy to whip up,” Bruno said.

Just mix ginger ale with a 1/2 ounce of grenadine. Then, add stemmed cherries (the cheap variety is fine here) to your liking. It’s a great mocktail or you can opt for a Dirty Shirley and add the clear liquor of your choice.