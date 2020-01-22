15-year-old Coco Gauff says she ‘still needs practice’ before getting her driver’s license after astounding comeback win at Australian Open

15-year-old tennis sensation Coco Gauff pulled off an impressive comeback against Sorana Cirstea on Wednesday at the Australian Open, setting up a rematch with Naomi Osaka in the third round.

After the win, Gauff thanked the crowd for their support, crediting them for helping fuel her comeback.

Speaking with reporters after the match, Gauff talked about getting her driver’s permit but “needs more practice” before getting her license.

After splitting the first two sets, Gauff was facing a 3-0 deficit in the decisive third set, but with the crowd behind her, rallied back to take the second-round match 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, setting up a rematch against Naomi Osaka.

Coco Gauff is the first American woman in 30 years to reach the 3rd round in her first 3 majors. She's 15 years old ???? pic.twitter.com/jz7Yte0kxS — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2020

“Oh my gosh, this is amazing,” she said in her on-court post-match interview. “I didn’t think I would get this much support in Australia. You cheered me on in this match. I was down 3-0, and you really made me believe. It’s really emotional because I never thought this would happen, just how many people are supporting me.”

But after the match, Gauff revealed that her next match in the Australian Open isn’t the only thing that’s on her mind – like many American 15-year-olds, she’s learning to drive in hopes of getting her license in the near future.

“I have my permit now. I would show you, but I don’t have it on me,” Gauff said when asked about her experience learning to drive. “My mom has it because I almost lost it here. I don’t know why I brought it to Australia.”

“My dad lets me drive more than my mom,” Gauff said. “With my mom, I try to force her to let me drive because I need practice. Because when I’m 16 and I get my license, I’m going to be going to Chick-Fil-A and everywhere every day without my parents.”

"When I'm 16 and I get my license … I'm going to be going to Chick-Fil-A and everywhere every day without my parents." Relatable, @CocoGauff ???? pic.twitter.com/D7cGsKL344 — espnW (@espnW) January 22, 2020

Gauff turns 16 in March, meaning that by the time the French Open comes around, she could be a licensed driver taking all of the unchaperoned trips to Chick-Fil-A she desires, but for now, her focus remains on her third-round match against Osaka.

