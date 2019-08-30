Coco Gauff says she felt like the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 when the US Open crowd was chanting her name

caption Coco Gauff won a thrilling, three-set match to advance in the U.S. Open. source Emilee Chin/Getty Images

Coco Gauff advanced in the U.S. Open on Thursday with a thrilling, three-set win in Round 2.

After the match, the crowd chanted “Co-co! Co-co!” as the 15-year-old star looked overwhelmed by the support.

In an interview after the match, Gauff said she felt like the Golden State Warriors in Game 7, saying it’s unusual to hear crowds chant a single name, rather than a team.

Coco Gauff was blown away by the chants of her name after she beat Timea Babos on Thursday, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, in the second round of the U.S. Open.

As Gauff gave her post-match interview, the American crowd began chanting “Co-co! Co-co!” for the 15-year-old, who has had a meteoric rise since beating Venus Williams in Wimbledon.

Amid the chants, Gauff said: “I’m really so grateful I get to play in front of you guys, and you actually believe in me. This is just the beginning, I promise, and I promise to always fight for you guys.”

???????? "COCO! COCO! COCO!" Fans chanted 15-year-old @CocoGauff's name after she advanced to the third round of the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/w91o6YR69H — ESPN (@espn) August 30, 2019

After the match, Gauff told reporters that hearing the chants made her feel like she was playing another sport entirely.

“I was literally thinking, like, maybe I’m Golden State in Game 7 or something,” Gauff said. “It’s different, because you’re an individual player, and so it’s weird, I guess. Most of the time when you hear the chants, it’s for a whole team, not just for, like, me. So it was pretty cool.”

Gauff said it wasn’t the first time she had heard chants, but that Thursday’s were louder and more consistent.

She also received thunderous applause from the crowd when she won match point.

She keeps moving ➡️@CocoGauff defeats Babos in a 3-set thriller to set up a R3 match against Naomi Osaka!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/gJ6C5za4v0 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2019

Gauff is now set to play Naomi Osaka in the third round on Saturday, in a match that pits what may be the next two faces of women’s tennis against each other.