Coconuts Launches Brand Studio Grove

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 December 2019 – Coconuts has announced the launch of an in-house brand studio, Grove.





Grove’s specialty is producing fast, funny, and digitally native content for brands as a service. Its core competencies are copywriting, graphic design, and video production — from 15-second Instagram videos to hour-long branded travel documentaries.





The impetus for Grove grew out of the volume of requests Coconuts received from advertising clients to create content for their social media, websites, and campaigns.





Grove will continue to produce all Coconuts branded content and advertising, but will be positioned to produce content for brands that is not necessarily distributed to the Coconuts audience.





Wherever Grove work appears, it will harness Coconuts publishing expertise and audience of millions across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong to inform our content strategy.





We are ROI and objective-oriented with our content production, whether that means delivering an emotion-inducing video for social media, a highly trafficked microsite, or a written story with high time on page.





Grove will be led by managing director Tara Rattanaphas, based in Bangkok, and our 16-person staff is spread across Bangkok, Singapore, and Hong Kong. In her four-year tenure at Coconuts, Rattanaphas most recently served as Marketing Director and Thailand Country Head. Prior to Coconuts, she worked in marketing and PR roles at Red Bull, KPMG, Pomelo Fashion, and Lowe & Partners.





“We believe there is a gap in the market for content production between creative agencies, which are often quite expensive, and online freelancer platforms, which often produce work of varying quality,” said Tara.





Grove clients already include Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Moet Hennessy Diageo, Genting Cruises, Siam Piwat, and more.





About Coconuts

Coconuts is an alternative online publisher reaching an audience of millions with fresh and juicy stories and videos.





The Coconuts.co news and lifestyle website produces in-depth coverage of what’s happening in Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bali, Yangon, and beyond.





Coconuts TV produces factual videos on weird and wondrous untold stories of Asia and distributes them on YouTube, Facebook, and to outlets including Netflix, Discovery, MTV Asia, Mediacorp, iflix, and ABS-CBN.





Coconuts reaches up to 4.2 million unique users on our website and 26 million people across all platforms combined.





