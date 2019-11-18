This affordable leather recliner and ottoman set is perfect for lounging — its USB ports and power outlet ensure you’ll never get out of it

caption Coddle Toggle Reclining Chair and Ottoman, in smoke microfiber, $599. source Coddle/Facebook

A high-quality recliner is comfortable to lounge on in a variety of positions, has an attractive look that complements your home, and is easy to clean.

I like the Coddle Toggle Reclining Chair and Ottoman because you can choose from luxurious leather or microfiber, the pieces are easy to assemble, and the chair has become a spot for everyone in the family to relax, including our pets.

Though the set is in the middle of the pack price-wise (currently $898 from Coddle), the chair features two USB ports and a 120V outlet, and if you don’t like it, you can return the set within 60 days for a full refund.

Nothing pairs better with a good book or binge-watching your favorite shows quite like a comfy recliner. If your body isn’t supported right by a chair that feels good in a variety of positions, you’ll get antsy and need to pull yourself away from your media.

This was never a problem with the Coddle Toggle Reclining Chair and Ottoman. I recently tried this set and was impressed by the luxurious look and feel. And when I needed to charge my phone, I didn’t need to find a wall outlet – the built-in socket had me covered. Read on to learn more about what sets this chair apart.

The Coddle Chair and Ottoman is available in stain-resistant leather or microfiber

caption Made of stain-resistant leather, these pieces hold up well against toddlers, pets, and spilled beverages. source James Brains

Both the ottoman and chair come in four colors of bonded leather (red, white, black, and java) and two microfiber hues (smoke and root). Each material is stain-resistant.

Beneath the fabric is several layers of foam. The top layer provides a temperature shield to keep the pieces cool. And the layers under that provide an excellent balance of comfort and support.

The footstool doesn’t adjust, but the Coddle Chair has three positions. You can leave it flat like a bench. You can pull the back up a notch for reclining. And when you pull it up another notch, it becomes a comfy chair. To make it flat again, you pull the seat back forward and lower it down.

Here are the dimensions of the chair:

Seat back height: 38.2 inches

Width: 39.2 inches

Length: 40.9 inches

Seat height: 19 inches

Seat depth: 20.1 inches

Height: 19 inches

Width: 39.2 inches

Depth: 20.1 inches

Coddle offers a 60-day money-back guarantee so you can return either or both pieces if you don’t like them. And both are backed by one-year warranties.

Setup process

The free delivery of the pieces stopped at my front door, which was a pain since combined, the recliner and ottoman weigh over 150 pounds combined (the ottoman being the lighter of the two at just 40 pounds). But with enough exertion and sweat, my wife and I got the set upstairs to my office.

Assembly is pretty simple. It just involves snapping the legs into the chair and ottoman and putting them in place. No tools are needed, though Coddle supplies you with thumb protectors so you don’t pinch your thumbs when snapping the legs in place. My wife kept these for her sewing kit.

I also needed to plug in the chair. I like that it has a cord that’s nearly 8 feet long so it will likely reach an outlet no matter where you place it. And it’s easy to secure the cord slack. Overall, assembly took about 20 minutes total for both pieces.

However, getting rid of the packaging took a little while longer. There is a lot of cardboard to recycle. If you can spare an extra $149, the white-glove delivery service may be worth it for removal of the packaging and carrying the chair up flights of stairs.

What makes the recliner stand out

caption The USB ports and the 120V outlet have come in handy on a number of occasions. source James Brains

The red leather of the chair and the footrest look striking in our house. They’ve become a focal point in my office. My 5-year-old likes to hang out on it and play while I’m working. My wife cuddles with our dog while reading on her phone. And she and I can fit on the set together while watching a movie.

When I first lay on the recliner after assembling it, I didn’t want to get up. It’s just super comfortable whether I’m curling up with a book or drinking my morning coffee and catching up on social media.

The power supply is convenient. At first, I thought it was kind of a dumb gimmick, but the USB ports and the 120V outlet continue to be lifesavers when my electronics are running low on juice, and I just don’t want to go anywhere.

My family tends to spill a lot of beverages. We also have two cats, a dog, and a kindergartner. Fortunately, the chair is stain-resistant, and I’ve found that it’s easy to clean. I just wipe it clean with a damp cloth, and it’s like I never spilled my espresso.

During the summer months, the chair remained cool even when the mercury was rising. This was especially impressive since we don’t have air conditioning.

Cons to consider

Before the recliner arrived, I hadn’t done much research on it. I just knew that I could adjust the position. I assumed that since I was plugging it in, there would be a motor that adjusted the angle of the seatback. However, this was not the case. I wish there was a motor, especially since it can be kind of hard to adjust the seat angle when the chair is against the wall. We tend not to adjust it much.

The chair offers plenty of room for taking a nap, but it’s a little too firm for serious sleeping. I slept on the chair overnight, and it wasn’t as comfortable as I would have liked. If you plan on using it as an extra guest bed, I recommend having a mattress pad available to soften it up.

Our cats didn’t get the memo that this is a fancy chair that we’re supposed to treat well. Consequently, over the 100-plus days we’ve had the chair, they’ve put several miniature punctures in it with their claws. Fortunately, you can’t see them unless you look closely. If you’re concerned about this, I suggest covering the seat and stool with a heavy blanket.

The bottom line

Overall, I strongly recommend the Coddle Recliner and Ottoman if you are looking for an affordable, high-quality chair. The leather looks beautiful and is easy to clean. Plus, with the built-in USB ports and outlet, it allows you to relax without interruption. With the 60-day money-back guarantee, you can rest easier knowing that if it doesn’t meet your needs, you can return it without any hassle.

Pros: Three seatback positions, 2 built-in USB ports and an outlet, stays cool, made with attractive and easy to clean leather or microfiber, free delivery, 60-day return policy

Cons: Susceptible to micro-punctures from cat claws, somewhat unwieldy to move around and dispose of the packaging