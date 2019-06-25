Cody Bellinger had to ask Dodgers fans to stop jumping on the field to hug him

caption Cody Bellinger is one of the hottest players in baseball both on and off the field, and fans have literally jumped at the chance for some face time. source Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is one of the hottest players in baseball.

Not only is he on pace to contend for the NL MVP, but many people also find him attractive.

During two straight games, fans ran onto the field in an attempt to hug him.

Bellinger has politely asked for fans to stop.

Heading into the halfway point of the season, Bellinger is hitting a massive .353 and has already smacked 25 home runs for the National League-leading Dodgers.

Bellinger also happens to be attractive to many, and over the past few days, this combination has resulted in fans jumping onto the field in an attempt to hug him in the middle of a game.

The first incident took place on Sunday night, with a fan fully embracing Bellinger before being dragged to the ground by security.

Even on the ground, the fan was still able to have a quick chat with the Dodgers superstar.

After the game, Bellinger was asked about the exchange.

“She got tackled, I said, ‘You know you’re going to jail?'” said Bellinger. “And she’s like, ‘Yeah, I know. It was worth it.'”

Cody Bellinger: "You know you're going to jail." Fan: "It was worth it." pic.twitter.com/N5eJxGBq9v — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) June 23, 2019

After the incident, Bellinger went as far as to request fans from refraining from such interruptions at future games.

“I don’t think my hugs are that special, to be honest,” Bellinger said, per “Dodger Talk” host David Vassegh. “So for future reference, my hugs aren’t that great so don’t rush me on the field.”

Unfortunately for Bellinger, his request was in vain, as on Monday night, another woman jumped out of the crowd looking for a hug.

I can’t believe this has happened for the 2nd day in a row, a girl going out on the field to see Cody Bellinger! pic.twitter.com/C3PvxBGtdh — Robert Freedman (@RobOfAZBirdGang) June 25, 2019

To fans who might be considering storming the field to hug Cody Bellinger at an upcoming game: please, we all want to hug him, but he’s just trying to do his job, and it’s best to let him focus.

Let’s respect Bellinger’s wishes and admire him from a safe and comfortable distance.

