The Eagles kicker ran out to immediately console the Bears’ Cody Parker and later defended him after he missed a game-winning field goal

After Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed the game-winning field goal to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott ran onto the field to console him.

Elliott also took to Twitter to defend Parkey, calling him a great kicker and a true professional.

Parkey had made 13 of his previous 14 kicks leading up to his final field-goal attempt.

NFL kickers have each other’s backs.

On Sunday, Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed the game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left, as the Bears fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild card. Parkey’s kick clanged off the upright, then hit the crossbar and fell out, leading to the Eagles’ 16-15 win.

As Eagles players ran onto the field to celebrate (though they had to kneel once to officially run out the clock), kicker Jake Elliott immediately ran to Parkey to console him.

After the game, Parkey was blunt in his responses, saying he shouldered the blame for the missed field goal.

“I feel terrible,” Parkey said. “I let the team down. That’s on me. I have to own it. I have to be a man. Unfortunately, that’s the way it went today.”

Elliott came to Parkey’s defense on Twitter, saying that the kick was tipped by the Eagles. Videos later showed defensive tackle Treyvon Hester getting a finger on the ball.

This is a stand up guy that a lot of young players can look up to. This is how you handle adversity like a pro. Cody is a heck of a kicker and will be for a long time. No reason to be taking the heat he is especially when that ball was tipped. #ClassAct https://t.co/Ae2kr0DYIy — Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) January 7, 2019

Parkey had his struggles during the season, missing 11 total kicks over the year. He had rebounded in recent weeks, however, making 13 of his previous 14 kicks, including three in the wild-card game, before his final field goal.