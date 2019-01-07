Figures from across the sporting world are showing support for Chicago kicker Cody Parkey after his devastating ‘double-doink’ knocked the Bears out of the playoffs

caption Cody Parkey’s missed field goal lost the Bears the game on Sunday, but the way he handled the aftermath earned him respect from many others. source Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Bears lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, with kicker Cody Parkey’s last-second kick bouncing off two posts before missing, eliminating Chicago from the playoffs.

After the game, Parkey faced the media with honesty and grace, saying that he felt terrible about the miss, but had to own it.

Parkey’s response and candor with the media were met with compliments and messages of encouragement from other athletes across sports, including Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade.

The final game of Wild Card weekend ended in heartbreak for the Chicago Bears, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 16-15 after kicker Cody Parkey’s last-second field goal attempt hit off the upright and the crossbar in the “double doink” heard ’round the football world.

Boos rained down on Parkey as he trotted off the field, with Bears fans clearly blaming him for the fact that Chicago would not be moving forward in the postseason.

But after the game, rather than shy away from the cameras, Parkey addressed the media openly.

“I feel terrible,” Parkey said. “I let the team down. That’s on me. I have to own it. I have to be a man. Unfortunately, that’s the way it went today.”

How Parkey handled the moment earned him some fans from around the sporting world, with fellow athletes and members of the media complimenting his candor and grace.

Dwyane Wade tweeted out a message of support.

Most of you have no idea how hard this is to do. Cody Parkey way to face the media like a true professional. I’m a fan! https://t.co/xbJ5kW6pXF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 7, 2019

And Kobe Bryant encouraged Parkey to “grind harder and double down” heading into next season.

We’ve all been here Cody but if you wanna win back the city you gotta get back in the lab and have a historic season next year to bury this one. I’m happy for my #EaglesNation but as a fellow pro athlete you gotta grind harder and double down #noexcuses #JGSD justgetsh*tdone https://t.co/icd3MQRQFg — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 7, 2019

Good. He needs to use that hurt to fuel him. So he angry. Be hurt all you want. He has to square with that thru his craft https://t.co/JsJvWJOasz — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 7, 2019

Parkey’s teammates were there to pick him up, with guard Kyle Long noting that the Bears would have never been in a position to win the game had it not been for his three earlier made field goals.

Kyle Long on what he said to Kicker Cody Parkey “You accounted for half our points man… we could of done better on offense” #Bears — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 7, 2019

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who ran out to console Parkey on the field moments after the miss, also tweeted out a message of support for his fellow tradesman.

This is a stand up guy that a lot of young players can look up to. This is how you handle adversity like a pro. Cody is a heck of a kicker and will be for a long time. No reason to be taking the heat he is especially when that ball was tipped. #ClassAct https://t.co/Ae2kr0DYIy — Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) January 7, 2019

Defensive end Chris Long was quick to point out that the boos aimed at Parkey were somewhat undeserved, as the kick had been tipped by at the line by Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.

Members of the media were also complimentary of how Parkey handled himself through the difficult situation.

Endless respect to guys like Cody Parkey, who stand up and face the music after some of the worst moments of their careers. https://t.co/dxvQuKQk8w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019

Good lesson here for everyone. After the worst play of his professional career, Bears kicker, Cody Parkey, points up to the sky and still thanks God. We cant just be thankful and give honor when times are great! My hesrt goes out to him, but the kid will be just fine! pic.twitter.com/5fVM1iprub — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) January 7, 2019

It’s as heartbreaking an outcome as you can imagine for a kicker, but Parkey got through the stretch about as well as any athlete could, given the circumstances.

Kicker Cody Parkey said he wants to go home see his wife and dog…knowing they don’t care what happened today #Bears — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 7, 2019

Chicagoans will likely feel burnt by Parkey for some time, but if he gets the chance to come back and kick for the Bears again next season, there’s little doubt that he’ll have more than a few new fans pulling for him.