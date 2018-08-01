A gun advocate who published blueprints for 3D-printed firearms says he’s taking inspiration from the armies that defeated Hitler

caption Plastic guns made by 3D printers. source Kyodo/Reuters

Cody Wilson is founder Defense Distributed, which has circulated blueprints for 3D-printed guns online.

A federal judge blocked their release on Tuesday after a court hearing.

But a gun rights activist group has since started a new website and shared new blueprints, citing the First Amendment.

Wilson said that what he is doing is a “pretty mainline American idea,” but the judge cited the “likelihood of potential irreparable harm” from the weapons.

Wilson said that he took inspiration from Allied armies during WWII, who considered dropping guns to their resistance fighters in occupied territories as they fought the Nazis.

The man fighting to keep 3D printer blueprints for pistols and rifles online has said in an interview that he took his inspiration from the Allied armies fighting Hitler during WWII.

Speaking to The New York Times, Cody Wilson said that his decision to share the blueprints was inspired by the Allies’ idea of liberating Europe by dropping guns to their resistance fighters in occupied territories.

The idea was executed, but not in the enormous, game-changing quantities that advocates in the 1940s first imagined.