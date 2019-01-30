These popular coffee brands offer the biggest bang for your buck

- source
- WorldOfRandomStuff / Youtube
- Which popular coffee brands offer the biggest bang for your buck?
- Signs.com recently conducted a survey to find out the price per ounce of different popular coffee brands.
- Walmart, Kroger, and Maxwell House offer the lowest prices per ounce.
Bargain hunters seeking the absolute best deal on coffee, look no further.
Signs.com recently ran a survey of 514 shoppers to find out the most popular coffee brands and subsequently determined the price per ounce of each selection.
Read more: The top 25 grocery chains with the most loyal shoppers in America
Signs.com also determined where each brand’s pricing fell compared to the average price of a cup of coffee in the US, which is $5.42.
Check out where your go-to java brand falls in the rankings:
9. Publix
- source
- Yelp
Price: $8.29
Weight: 12 oz.
Price per ounce: $0.69
Price per 20 oz: $13.82
8. Dunkin’ Donuts
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Price: $8.99
Weight: 16 oz.
Price per ounce: $0.56
Price per 20 oz: $11.24
7. Starbucks
- source
- Juan Carlos Ulate/Reuters
Price: $11.16
Weight: 20 oz.
Price per ounce: $0.56
Price per 20 oz: $11.16
5 (tie). Folgers
Price: $8.99
Weight: 30.5 oz.
Price per ounce: $0.29
Price per 20 oz: $5.90
5 (tie). Trader Joe’s
- source
- Yelp
Price: $3.99
Weight: 14 oz.
Price per ounce: $0.29
Price per 20 oz: $5.70
4. Costco’s Kirkland
- source
- WorldOfRandomStuff / Youtube
Price: $10.99
Weight: 48 oz.
Price per ounce: $0.23
Price per 20 oz: $4.58
3. Maxwell House
- source
- Roberto Machado Noa / Contributor / Getty Images
Price: $6.93
Weight: 30.6 oz.
Price per ounce: $0.23
Price per 20 oz: $4.53
2. Kroger
- source
- Yelp
Price: $5.49
Weight: 29 oz.
Price per ounce: $0.19
Price per 20 oz: $3.79
1. Walmart’s Great Value
- source
- Yelp
Price: $8.48
Weight: 48 oz.
Price per ounce: $0.18
Price per 20 oz: $3.53