These popular coffee brands offer the biggest bang for your buck

By
Áine Cain, Business Insider US
-
See which brands came out on top.

caption
source
WorldOfRandomStuff / Youtube

  • Which popular coffee brands offer the biggest bang for your buck?
  • Signs.com recently conducted a survey to find out the price per ounce of different popular coffee brands.
  • Walmart, Kroger, and Maxwell House offer the lowest prices per ounce.

Bargain hunters seeking the absolute best deal on coffee, look no further.

Signs.com recently ran a survey of 514 shoppers to find out the most popular coffee brands and subsequently determined the price per ounce of each selection.

Signs.com also determined where each brand’s pricing fell compared to the average price of a cup of coffee in the US, which is $5.42.

Check out where your go-to java brand falls in the rankings:

9. Publix

source
Yelp

Price: $8.29

Weight: 12 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.69

Price per 20 oz: $13.82

8. Dunkin’ Donuts

source
Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Price: $8.99

Weight: 16 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.56

Price per 20 oz: $11.24

7. Starbucks

source
Juan Carlos Ulate/Reuters

Price: $11.16

Weight: 20 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.56

Price per 20 oz: $11.16

5 (tie). Folgers

Price: $8.99

Weight: 30.5 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.29

Price per 20 oz: $5.90

5 (tie). Trader Joe’s

source
Yelp

Price: $3.99

Weight: 14 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.29

Price per 20 oz: $5.70

4. Costco’s Kirkland

source
WorldOfRandomStuff / Youtube

Price: $10.99

Weight: 48 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.23

Price per 20 oz: $4.58

3. Maxwell House

source
Roberto Machado Noa / Contributor / Getty Images

Price: $6.93

Weight: 30.6 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.23

Price per 20 oz: $4.53

2. Kroger

source
Yelp

Price: $5.49

Weight: 29 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.19

Price per 20 oz: $3.79

1. Walmart’s Great Value

source
Yelp

Price: $8.48

Weight: 48 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.18

Price per 20 oz: $3.53