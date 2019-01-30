These popular coffee brands offer the biggest bang for your buck

caption See which brands came out on top. source WorldOfRandomStuff / Youtube

Which popular coffee brands offer the biggest bang for your buck?

Signs.com recently conducted a survey to find out the price per ounce of different popular coffee brands.

Walmart, Kroger, and Maxwell House offer the lowest prices per ounce.

Bargain hunters seeking the absolute best deal on coffee, look no further.

Signs.com recently ran a survey of 514 shoppers to find out the most popular coffee brands and subsequently determined the price per ounce of each selection.

Read more: The top 25 grocery chains with the most loyal shoppers in America

Signs.com also determined where each brand’s pricing fell compared to the average price of a cup of coffee in the US, which is $5.42.

Check out where your go-to java brand falls in the rankings:

9. Publix

source Yelp

Price: $8.29

Weight: 12 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.69

Price per 20 oz: $13.82

8. Dunkin’ Donuts

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Price: $8.99

Weight: 16 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.56

Price per 20 oz: $11.24

7. Starbucks

source Juan Carlos Ulate/Reuters

Price: $11.16

Weight: 20 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.56

Price per 20 oz: $11.16

5 (tie). Folgers

Price: $8.99

Weight: 30.5 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.29

Price per 20 oz: $5.90

5 (tie). Trader Joe’s

source Yelp

Price: $3.99

Weight: 14 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.29

Price per 20 oz: $5.70

4. Costco’s Kirkland

Price: $10.99

Weight: 48 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.23

Price per 20 oz: $4.58

3. Maxwell House

source Roberto Machado Noa / Contributor / Getty Images

Price: $6.93

Weight: 30.6 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.23

Price per 20 oz: $4.53

2. Kroger

source Yelp

Price: $5.49

Weight: 29 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.19

Price per 20 oz: $3.79

1. Walmart’s Great Value

source Yelp

Price: $8.48

Weight: 48 oz.

Price per ounce: $0.18

Price per 20 oz: $3.53