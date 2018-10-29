7 coffee hacks that can save you time and money

caption Coffee is essential to most people’s days but can be expensive to buy out. source Flickr/David Salafia

Whether it’s your first cup of the day or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, coffee can not only makes you feel good but also give you the jolt you need to carry out the day.

But if you’re a habitual java drinker, you may have realized that after a while, this love of coffee certainly adds up. In the interest of saving you time and money on your coffee addiction, INSIDER asked several coffee experts to share their favorite hacks.

Invest in some gadgets.

caption French press is a great way to make expensive tasting coffee at home. source Flickr

A major money-saver is in learning how to make your own gourmet beverages at home without all of the expensive equipment.

A French press can do wonders beyond making you a fresh pot of coffee, including making an espresso shot. All you have to do is grind up your beans super fine and pour in just enough hot water to submerge the grounds.

If you get a milk frother, which isn’t very costly, you’ll be able to whip up a latte or a cappuccino from the comfort of your own home saving you a ton of money, according to Eugene Khayman, founder of eparé.

Subscribe to a coffee subscription box.

caption Everything you need for a good cup of coffee can be sent to your home. source Shutterstock

Depending on your tastes, there are many coffee subscriptions available to choose from. These services allow you to order your favorite beans, grounds, or even pre-made lattes to conveniently be sent straight to your home.

Typically boxes are sent out on a monthly basis, but the frequency can be adjusted depending on your needs.

Make bulletproof coffee at home.

caption DIY bulletproof coffee by adding oil, butter or ghee. source photographyfirm/Shutterstock

Bulletproof coffee is made from a drink made up of different oils and coffee, according to Brian Abernathy, founder and master roaster at Grumpy Goat. It is currently trending in the coffee world for its supposed physical and mental health benefits so you can likely find it at a local coffee shop.

But for extra savings, there are several ways of making it yourself at home, which may include coconut oil, butter, MCT oil, or ghee.

Add salt to take away the bitterness.

caption Bitter coffee can be remedied with salt. source Shutterstock/taa22

Great news, you don’t have to suffer through bitter coffee if you’ve made a bad brew. Instead of throwing it away, you can save it with some salt.

Try adding a small pinch of Kosher or sea salt to your coffee instead of sugar. It’ll help reduce the bitterness and bring out the inherent sweet notes that might be hiding.

Whip up some cold brew in a few easy steps.

caption There are different ways you can make home-brew at home. source mojocoffee/Flickr

If you don’t have the right equipment to make cold-brew coffee or the patience, there are several ways to hack the system. One method is to use a blender, which can be used as both a grinder and a brewing vessel and it takes only 8 to 12 hours to produce a strong cold brew.

Another option is to use cold-brew pods, a new invention that allows you to very easily make cold brew without the mess. All you have to do is add a pod or two into a mason jar along with some filtered water, pop it in the fridge before bed, and your cold brew will be ready when you wake up.

Make coffee ice cubes the right way.

caption No one wants watered-down coffee. source sfbcoffee/Instagram

Watered-down iced coffee is just plain bad, but the invention of coffee ice cubes has allowed people to save their drinks from hitting the trash too early. But there is a trick to making your cubes just right.

The best way to do this is to make coffee for the cubes the same way you drink it and then pour that into your ice cube trays. If you use cream and sugar, add that into your brew before freezing. This method allows your cup to maintain its flavor and strength.

Another hack is to freeze hot chocolate cubes, according to Allen and Diana Arseneau, Founders of Jamber. They make a great iced mocha or work well for cooling down your coffee.

Add some spice.

caption Make turmeric milk at home to add to your latte. source elena moiseeva/Shutterstock

Golden lattes are all the rage right now because of the immense health benefits of their main ingredient – turmeric. This spice aids in inflammation and has strong antioxidant properties, according to Heather Perry, vice president of Klatch Coffee.

Instead of heading to the coffee shop to buy a six-dollar latte, you can make turmeric milk at home. Just heat and mix two cups of your favorite milk alternative with two teaspoons of turmeric powder, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, one teaspoon of honey, and a few grinds of black pepper, Perry told INSIDER. Add equal parts turmeric milk and coffee to your mug and enjoy.

