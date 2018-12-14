‘I don’t think anybody believes that’: Michael Cohen bashes Trump for claiming he didn’t know about illegal pay-offs that landed him in prison

caption Michael Cohen on Good Morning America on Friday. source Good Morning America

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, said that Trump directed him to arrange the illegal hush-money payments that resulted in a jail sentence for Cohen.

He said that Trump knew they were wrong, and their purpose was to “help” Trump and his campaign.

Trump has denied directing Cohen and said that anything illegal he did was his own fault.

Cohen When asked about Trump’s denials, Cohen said: “I don’t think there is anybody that believes that.”

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, said that Trump directed him to arrange hush-money payments with two women because he was “very concerned” about how them speaking would affect the election.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for an array of crimes he committed while employed by Trump, including the payments.

Trump has denied directing Cohen, but Cohen implicated Trump in the payments, which were found to violate campaign finance laws because Cohen said they were intended to help Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen was asked on Good Morning America on Friday if the president knew that it was wrong to make the payments to the two women who claimed that they had past affairs with Trump.

“Of course,” Cohen said. He said that the purpose of the payments was to “help” Trump “and his campaign.”

The first of these payments was to the former Playboy model Karen McDougal by AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer.

The second payment was $130,000 to the porn star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to keep her from discussing what she says was a 2006 affair with Trump.

Trump has denied directing Cohen, and said that it was Cohen’s own fault if he did anything illegal on Trump’s behalf – a defense that legal experts say is rarely successful.

In response, Cohen said: “I don’t think there is anybody that believes that.”

“First of all, nothing at the Trump organization was ever done unless it was run through Mr. Trump. He directed me to make the payments, he directed me to become involved in these matters.”

“He knows the truth. I know the truth. Others know the truth,” he said.

“And here is the truth: People of the United States of America, people of the world, don’t believe what he is saying. The man doesn’t tell the truth. And it is sad that I should take responsibility for his dirty deeds.”

Cohen previously said that he broke the law out of “blind loyalty” to the president. He said in court that he had felt it was his “duty” to cover for what he described as Trump’s “dirty deeds.”

He said on Good Morning America: “I knew what I was doing was wrong.”

“I gave loyalty to someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty,” he said. Cohen is due to report to prison on March 6.

NBC News reported on Thursday that Trump was in the room when David Pecker, the head American Media Inc, publisher of the National Enquirer, met with Michael Cohen to discuss how to quash negative stories about Trump’s relationships with women.