Report: Michael Cohen plans to show Congress a $35,000 hush money check during his bombshell testimony, signed by Trump while he was in office

Michael Cohen plans to exhibit a $35,000 check from President Donald Trump, signed while he was in office, during his bombshell public testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Axios reported Wednesday.

Citing an unnamed source, Axios said the check reimbursed Cohen for a hush money payment that he facilitated to Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have had an affair with Trump years ago.

The source said: “It was another installment in the illegal hush money ‘reimbursed’ to Cohen … for [the Stormy Daniels] hush money payoff.”

It’s not clear whether Cohen will display the original or a copy.

Trump denies the affairs and initially denied knowing anything about the payments.

Cohen is expected to accuse Trump of engaging in criminal conduct while in office. The allegation relates to the Daniels hush money payment, but specific details are otherwise scant.

He will also describe Trump as “a racist,” “a conman,” and “a cheat” in his testimony, according to leaked texts of his testimony.

Cohen is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee from 10 a.m. ET.