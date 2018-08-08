COI will conduct hearings on the Singhealth data breach from Aug 28

A recent data breach at public hospital cluster SingHealth saw hackers stole the personal particulars of 1.5 million patients including that of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a few ministers.
It’s Singapore’s worst cyber attack and the Committee of Inquiry (COI) will begin looking into it.
All the hearing will be held in public barring national security or patient confidentiality issues but the first session on August 28 will be held behind closed doors.
The COI is headed by former chief district judge and current member of the Public Service Commission Richard Magnus.
Its other members are Mr Lee Fook Sun, executive chairman of cyber-security solutions firm Quann World; Mr T.K. Udairam, group chief operating officer of healthcare technology firm Sheares Healthcare Management; and Ms Cham Hui Fong, assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress.
The Attorney-General has designated Solicitor-General Kwek Mean Luck to lead evidence in the inquiry.