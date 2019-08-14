Coca-Cola is releasing cinnamon-flavored Coke and spiced cranberry Sprite for the winter, and summer isn’t even over yet

caption The new Coke Cinnamon. source Coca-Cola

Move over, PSL – Coca-Cola is launching two new flavors that are perfect for cold weather sipping.

The company is releasing both Coke Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry next month, long before you need to break out your ornaments or stockings.

Coca-Cola set out to create products “with unique flavors” that would “appeal to a wide array of tastes and lifestyles,” spokesman Kate Hartman told INSIDER.

Coca-Cola is among a number of big name brands that are pushing fall and winter-themed products earlier in the year.

Dunkin’ is releasing a Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Latte next week, and Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available earlier than ever before this month.

Coca-Cola’s holiday flavors follow the release of a number of new flavor shake-ups at the company, which has recently launched drinks including Blueberry Acai Diet Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke.

Hartman said the company is excited by the early buzz and interest in the two new flavors.

While exact pricing information is not yet available, Hartman said that Coke Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry “will be priced like other Coca-Cola beverages.”

The two new products will be available nationwide from September 30 to December 31.

