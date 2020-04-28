Colbie Caillat says working with Taylor Swift was a ‘fascinating’ experience: ‘She makes you feel like she’s known you forever’

caption Colbie Caillat and Taylor Swift backstage at the 2008 American Music Awards. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images for AMA

Colbie Caillat recently opened up to Insider about her “fascinating” experience working with Taylor Swift.

“She is truly one of the most brilliant songwriters,” Caillat said of Swift. “She knows a lot about every person she’s in the room with and genuinely has an interest. She makes you feel like she loves your work and she has known you forever.”

“I had so much respect for her,” Caillat continued. “She was writing about something she was going through with a band member at the time, and she was pouring her heart out about it.”

The two singer-songwriters collaborated on the Grammy-nominated song “Breathe,” which appeared on Swift’s 2008 album “Fearless.”

When Colbie Caillat and her new bandmates began making country music, the Grammy-winning songwriter already had success in that genre to draw from, thanks to working with Taylor Swift on her acclaimed 2008 album, “Fearless.”

“It was fascinating,” Caillat recently told Insider, adding that Swift is “truly one of the most brilliant songwriters.”

“She knows a lot about every person she’s in the room with and genuinely has an interest. She makes you feel like she loves your work and she has known you forever,” Caillat continued. “I just remember she was so young, and the song she came in with, it was just beautiful.”

Caillat, whose breakthrough single “Bubbly” put her on mainstream folk-pop radars in 2007, cowrote and is featured on the album’s seventh track, “Breathe.”

“I had so much respect for her,” Caillat told us. “I think the song that we did, it was a really special thing. “She was writing about something she was going through with a band member at the time, and she was pouring her heart out about it.”

“Breathe” was nominated for best pop collaboration at the 2010 Grammys, and although it lost, Caillat still took home the award for another collaboration: “Lucky” with Jason Mraz.

Both Caillat and Swift took home trophies when “Fearless” was named album of the year, making Swift the youngest solo artist in history at the time to win in the Recording Academy’s most prestigious category.

caption Caillat presented Swift with the award for best country song at the 52nd Grammy Awards. source Michael Caulfield/WireImage

That same year, Caillat’s sophomore album “Breathrough” was nominated for best pop vocal album. She has since released four additional solo albums and her new band, Gone West, is gearing up to release their debut.

Caillat formed Gone West in 2018 with three longtime collaborators: Justin Young, Nelly Joy, and Jason Reeves. The band recently gave Insider an exclusive performance of the album’s lead single, “What Could’ve Been.”

“We don’t know where the world’s going to be come June 12,” Joy told us, “but even if the world still is in quarantine, people need music now more than ever. Even if the world’s coming out of it, I think people are just needing something to make them feel happy and inspired. So hopefully our album ‘Canyons’ can be that.”

The foursome cited Simon & Garfunkel, The Eagles, and especially Fleetwood Mac – in particular, the band’s multiple lead singers and elaborate harmonies – as inspirations for their sun-dappled country stylings.

“I think there is this intrinsic country, Nashville-inspired part of the sound that we didn’t even have to necessarily intend,” Young said. “Also, we all come from a singer-songwriter background, storytelling with harmonies. Those are things that country music has always really celebrated, so it felt super natural for this album to be in the country genre.”

Gone West’s debut album “Canyons” is due June 12 via Triple Tigers.