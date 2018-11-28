12 horror stories of people getting cold feet before their weddings

caption These people all got cold feet before their wedding. source ABC

Many people get cold feet before their weddings.

Some people go through with it, some don’t.

These people told their stories of getting cold feet and either calling it off or going through with the wedding.

It’s normal to feel very nervous or even anxious before you walk down the aisle to marry someone. Some of that could be from feeling worried about standing in front of a big crowd of people, but sometimes, it’s more serious than that. While some people get over their cold feet and go on to have happy marriages, others don’t… and they let things totally fall apart.

There are a bunch of stories on Reddit about people who got cold feet right before their wedding, and they’re pretty horrifying. They might even make you nervous about your own future wedding day. Of course, these are just for fun as INSIDER cannot independently authenticate these stories:

“I didn’t leave and I should have.”

“I realized 10 days before the wedding it was a mistake, but talked myself into believing it was cold feet, and got caught up thinking about the deposits and guests traveling. Stupid, stupid, stupid. Almost divorced now! Worst years of my life.” – Redditor Daiye7

“I left a man at the altar.”

“I was in my dress and getting ready to go to the chapel when I realized I couldn’t. I froze. I didn’t love him as much as I craved the safety and security that being married would bring. I was fairly recently divorced and very young and scared.” – Redditor fluffledoodle

“My sister was left at the altar by my best mate and I was the best man.”

“He met my sister through me and they went out with each other for two years and were engaged for a year before the big day. We’re in the church, at the front, waiting for the bride with about 15 minutes to go. He says he needs the toilet and walks to the back of the church. A minute or so later it hits me that the toilets aren’t at the back of the church and I start to worry, so I go looking for him. He’s not in the toilets, not around the church, nowhere to be found.

“My best mate had legged it. We didn’t see or hear from him for three days, his own family for two days, and by then – he was in Europe somewhere ‘staying with a friend,’ where he’s been ever since, three years now. He’s never made any effort to explain, even to my sister.” – Redditor thrownitawayday

“My entire fourth grade class was in attendance at our teacher’s wedding where she was left at the altar.”

“The whole situation was ugly. My teacher was the bride and was about 3/4 down the aisle when the groom decided he couldn’t do it. He walked off to the side and at first my teacher and her father didn’t notice and kept walking, smiling radiantly. There was about a minute of really solid confusion (last minute cold feet? bathroom emergency?) before everyone realized what was going on. My teacher was whisked out of the church and an announcement was made that there was not going to be a wedding. This happened the second or third week of June; she didn’t come back for the last week of school.” – Redditor jurassic_snark

“The pastor asked, ‘Do you take this woman to be your wife?’ and the guy looked at her, back at him, and said, ‘No.'”

“Pastor laughed a little and repeated the question thinking he misunderstood, but the guy stopped him and said, ‘No, I don’t.’ The pastor took the groom aside to a back room, where the guy essentially said that he couldn’t do it, that the bride and her mother had manipulated the whole wedding and he had been too chicken to stand up to her before, but that he couldn’t throw his life away.

“They brought in both families and had a very real conversation, and then the pastor had to go back out and explain to the very uncomfortable congregation that there would be no wedding today, that the guests could help themselves to some refreshments, but that the rest of the evening’s events were cancelled.” – Redditor IRedditWhilePooping

“The guy I was supposed to marry just didn’t show up at all.”

“He called all of his friends and family on his side and told them not to bother showing up because he wouldn’t be there. We waited around ’til about an hour after the wedding started, and finally got a text message saying he wasn’t coming. So I got to look like a jerk by telling my family ‘oh, sorry, there won’t be a wedding today.’ It was mortifying. And to top things off, my son was asking me why his daddy didn’t want to marry mommy. Very hard to explain that to a 2-year-old.” – Redditor theonlyjadegreen

“It was six-ish months in before I knew it was a serious mistake.”

“Got ‘cold feet’ a week before we got married, I didn’t think anything of it. I talked to a friend and that helped push it out of my mind. About three weeks after the wedding I got ‘wedding remorse,’ I figured that it was just the honeymoon stage passing. It was six-ish months in before I knew it was a serious mistake. Stuck it out for four years. – Redditor Greatlover777

“On our wedding day I ended up hiding in the upper gallery of the church…”

“I wasn’t sure that I wanted to marry Sophie, I was confused. We went on vacation and I was initially planning on proposing to her. I had bought a ring and everything. After much thought, I decided not to go through with the proposal but while I was out of the hotel room she found the ring. I didn’t have the heart to explain that I’d changed my mind.

“After that I just kind of went through the motions. On our wedding day, I ended up hiding in the upper gallery of the church with my best man and roommate Jeremy. We just kind of hid up there while everyone looked for us until eventually, he had to pee and we got discovered. Sophie was devastated.” – Redditor phongduck

“Five years later, headed to divorce.”

“My internal voice got louder and louder as the day approached as well. I ignored it and told myself it was normal to feel that way. Five years later, headed to divorce. I learned, the hard way, to always listen to that voice … that voice (for me) is always right. – Redditor MorisseyLover

“Before they even got engaged, he was expressing these huge doubts.”

“I went to this wedding this past summer. Groom straight up told me he had worries. Big ones -like money and family issues, not like she likes cheesy action movies. As it drew closer, his body language and subtleties in his words and demeanor were …. telling. Before they even got engaged, he was expressing these huge doubts. He’s now married and jokes about alludes to a post-nup and divorce a lot. He basically acknowledges that it was all sunk cost fallacy that made him go through with it. It’s really really depressing to watch it all unfold. – Redditor Abqkat

“I married him anyway, despite the inner screaming in my head.”

“We lasted only 13 months and I have since learned to listen to my intuition. – Redditor Jesscwill

“Kicked him out and still had the party.”

“He had spent the previous day spending a lot of time with his ex instead of helping me set up. I yelled at him about it because he was late and hadn’t helped at all. He said he didn’t want to get married because spending time with his ex made him realize I wasn’t as fun as she was because I was uncomfortable with him doing drugs. Kicked him out and still had the party. I told him to use that time to go home and pack up all his s—. He did. – Redditor Katrilli

