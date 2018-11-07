10 of the coldest places on Earth

caption Oymyakon in Russia is famous for its low temperatures. source REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

For those inhabiting areas prone to snow and intense wind chill, it’s hard to imagine frostier or less favorable conditions. But they exist. Some locations have been abandoned by humans altogether, while residents of other places make do with ice-coated eyelashes.

Here are 10 of the world’s most frigid spots.

Precipitation falls to the surface as ice crystals at Dome Fuji, Antarctica.

caption A bathroom sits isolated at Dome Fuji. source Wikimedia Commons

Also known as Dome F or Valkyrie Dome, Dome Fuji is the home of a Japanese research station.

Conditions at Dome Fuji are pretty dry and reminiscent of a cold desert. It’s one of the coldest places on Earth due to its high elevation and location on the Antarctic plateau. The area is so cold, in fact, that precipitation falls to the surface as ice crystals.

The temperature can drop as low as -112 degrees Fahrenheit (-80 degrees Celsius). It can get warmer, relatively speaking, but only to the tune of -22 degrees Fahrenheit (-30 degrees Celsius).

Oymyakon, Russia has a population of 500.

caption Residents of Oymyakon say they live an “ordinary life.” source Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Oymyakon, the remote Siberian village is considered the coldest place inhabited on Earth, with a reported population of 500.

Earlier this year temperatures dipped to a record-breaking -79.6 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the village’s thermometer.

But as one resident told the Siberian Times, “For us this is normal. It’s strange that journalists call and ask how you live here. I answer, you come and see for yourself that we live an ordinary life.”

Snag, a town in Canada’s Yukon, recorded the coldest day in the country’s history.

caption The temperature record is commemorated with a large sign. source Wikimedia Commons

The village of Snag is located to the east of Beaver Creek in Yukon, Canada. It was first inhabited during the Klondike Gold Rush when 100,000 prospectors migrated to the area in search of gold in the late 1800s.

The village has the distinction of holding the record for the coldest day in Canadian history – temperatures dropped to -81.4 degrees Fahrenheit in 1947. The location has been reported closed since 2006, with a population of zero.

Rogers Pass in Montana holds the US’ coldest temperature record.

caption Glacier National Park is located in Montana, on the US-Canada border. source shutterstock

This mountain pass, which is adjacent to Helena National Forest, stands 5,610 feet above sea level.

It’s best known for recording the lowest temperature in the United States (outside of Alaska): on January 20th, 1954, the thermostat hit -70 degrees Fahrenheit (-57 degrees Celsius).

Stanley, Idaho in the US has a population of 69 people.

caption Stanley, Idaho sits in a valley. source Shutterstock

A 2016 census estimated that Stanley, Idaho had a population of 69. The town is located in Custer County, at an altitude of 6,253 feet above sea level. Its freezing temperatures are the product of being nestled in a valley that traps cold air from the surrounding mountains.

Most days are frosty, even in July, and roughly 60 nights per year, the temperature is 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

One notable non-weather fact about Stanley: The city elected 22-year-old Hannah Stauts as the youngest female mayor in the US in 2005.

Vostok, Antarctica is home to a Russian research station.

caption The Vostok station was founded in 1957. source Wikipedia

You can expect subzero temperatures year-round at this Russian research station, which is tucked away in Princess Elizabeth Land, Antarctica. Founded in 1957, the station gets its moniker from the lead ship of the First Russian Antarctic Expedition.

Although it is not the coldest location on Earth, Vosto’s record low temperature is -128.6 degrees Fahrenheit (-89.2 degrees Celsius).

Fort Selkirk, Canada proved too cold for residents.

caption Fort Selkirk used to function as a trading post. source Wikimedia Commons

The former trading post is located at the junction of the Yukon and Pelly Rivers. It used to be the home of the indigenous Selkirk First Nation, who now jointly manage the area with the Yukon Government’s Department of Tourism and Culture.

Fort Selkirk was abandoned in the mid-1950s due in part to the development of the Klondike Highway and also because of the weather conditions. Temperatures have dropped as low as -74 degrees Fahrenheit.

The peak of the Denali mountain in Alaska is 20,310 feet above sea level.

Formerly known as Mount McKinley, Denali is the highest mountain in North America.

Unsurprisingly, it gets pretty cold there. The meteorological station erected by the Japan Alpine Club near the summit recorded temperatures of -75.5 degrees Fahrenheit (-59.7 degrees Celsius) in December 2003. The same year, the peak set the record for coldest North American windchill, at -118.1 degrees Fahrenheit (-83.4 degrees Celsius).

Eismitte, Greenland was the site of a fatal expedition.

caption German scientist Alfred Wegener died during an expedition in Greenland. source Wikimedia Commons

In German, Eismitte literally translates to “ice-center,” which is fitting for one of the coldest places in the Northern Hemisphere. The area posts an average temperature of -22 degrees Fahrenheit (-30 degrees Celsius).

Eismitte gained notoriety after German scientist Alfred Wegener lost his life during an expedition that began in July, 1930.

Verkhoyansk, Russia has freezing winters but relatively warm summers.

caption Verkhoyansk has a wide temperature range. source André Grisell via YouTube

While the other locations on this list experience freezing temperatures all year, Verkhoyansk has a huge disparity between its winter and summer climates.

On average, temperatures can dip to -49.7 degrees Fahrenheit (-45.4 degrees Celsius) in January, then rise to 61.7 degrees Fahrenheit (16.5 degrees Celsius) in July. The town, which has a population of just over 1,300, holds the Guinness World Record for the greatest temperature range: a difference of 188 degrees Fahrenheit (105 degrees Celsius), from -90 degrees Fahrenheit (-68 degrees Celsius ) to 98 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius).

