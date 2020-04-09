The coldest spring temperatures ever recorded in every state

source Ruobing Su/insider

This winter has been the sixth hottest on record in the US, paving the way for higher temperatures in the spring.

But the US hasn’t always experienced such mild temperatures. Many states have had unseasonably cold spring temperatures recorded over the last 100 years.

As the season quickly approaches, we’ve compiled a list of the coldest temperatures recorded by state between April and May.

This past winter has been the sixth hottest on record in the US, and the planet just saw its second warmest February ever recorded.

But this hasn’t always been the case.

Temperatures in the US have fluctuated in the spring since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration began to keep record in the late 1800s. Many states have even seen temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit from April to May.

In Alaska, the coldest spring temperature was 15.2 degrees Fahrenheit in 1985. Hawaii didn’t have a low on record with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Using data compiled by NOAA, we’ve created a graphic of the coldest spring temperatures ever recorded from 1895 to 2019. Many of the states experienced their coldest springs in the year 1907, which was so cold that at least one newspaper called it “An Almost Unprecedented Backward Spring.”

Alaska’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 15.2 degrees Fahrenheit in 1985.

caption Ketchikan Alaska.

Alabama’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 49.8 degrees Fahrenheit in 1971.

caption Montgomery, Alabama

Arkansas’ lowest recorded spring temperature was 48.6 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption River at Pinnacle Mountain, Arkansas

Arizona’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 41 degrees Fahrenheit in 1975.

caption Tucson, Arizona

California’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 41.2 degrees Fahrenheit in 1917.

caption San Francisco, CA.

Colorado’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 30 degrees Fahrenheit in 1917.

caption Springtime in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Connecticut’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 35.2 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption Sugarloaf Mountain overlooking Connecticut River in the fall at sunset

Delaware’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 41.4 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption Springtime in Delaware.

Florida’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 56.7 degrees Fahrenheit in 1901.

caption Gainesville, Florida.

Georgia’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 50.8 degrees Fahrenheit in 1961.

caption Savannah, GA.

Iowa’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 34.4 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption Springtime in Iowa.

Idaho’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 29.4 degrees Fahrenheit in 1982.

caption A spring field in Idaho.

Illinois’ lowest recorded spring temperature was 38.5 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption Chicago, Illinois.

Indiana’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 37.6 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption Indiana farmland.

Kansas’ lowest recorded spring temperature was 29.1degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption sunflower field in Kansas.

Kentucky’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 42 degrees Fahrenheit in 1997.

caption A farmer’s market in downtown Lexington.

Louisiana’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 54.4 degrees Fahrenheit in 1931.

caption A field of flowers in Louisiana.

Massachusetts’ lowest recorded spring temperature was 35 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption Boston, Massachusetts.

Maryland’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 41.5 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption Springtime in Maryland.

Maine’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 29 degrees Fahrenheit in 1926.

caption Lobster docks with sheds on Vinalhaven Island in Maine.

Michigan’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 29.2 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption The Grand River in Grand Rapids, Michigan melts during spring.

Minnesota’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 27.2 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption The Spoonbridge and Cherry statue at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

Missouri’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 48.1 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption A Missouri field in the spring.

Mississippi’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 51.6 degrees Fahrenheit in 1971.

caption Sunrise On A Hiking Tail Natchez Trace Parkway, Tupelo, Mississippi.

Montana’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 29 degrees Fahrenheit in 1909.

caption Glacier National Park, Montana.

North Carolina’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 45.6 degrees Fahrenheit in 1997.

North Dakota’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 26.6 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption North Dakota in the spring.

Nebraska’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 33 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption Spring flowers in Nebraska.

New Hampshire’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 30.4 degrees Fahrenheit in 1926.

caption White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire

New Jersey’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 38.6 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption New Jersey skyline.

New Mexico’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 35.8 degrees Fahrenheit in 1975.

caption New Mexico in the spring.

Nevada’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 33 degrees Fahrenheit in 1975.

caption Spring sunset in the Nevada desert with cactus flowers

New York’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 32.2 degrees Fahrenheit in 1926.

caption New York City.

Ohio’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 37 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption Spring flowers bloom in Cincinnati.

Oklahoma’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 46.3 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Oregon’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 31.6 degrees Fahrenheit in 1909.

caption Mt. Hood Oregon with spring flowers.

Pennsylvania’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 36.2 degrees Fahrenheit in 1926.

caption A hiking path in Pennsylvania during the spring.

Rhode Island’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 36.2 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption Rhode Island beach.

South Carolina’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 49.4 degrees Fahrenheit in 1997.

caption Charleston, South Carolina.

South Dakota’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 30 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption Motorists ride on U.S. Interstate 90 near Sturgis, South Dakota.

Tennessee’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 44.6 degrees Fahrenheit in 1997.

caption Tennessee in the spring.

Texas’ lowest recorded spring temperature was 52 degrees Fahrenheit in 1931.

caption The sun setting across the mountains at Hueco Tanks in El Paso, Texas.

Utah’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 32.6 degrees Fahrenheit in 1975.

caption Brigham City, Utah.

Virginia’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 42 degrees Fahrenheit in 1997.

caption Virginia in the spring.

Vermont’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 29.6 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

caption Spring tulips at the Vermont State House

Washington’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 33.8 degrees Fahrenheit in 1920.

caption Flower fields in Washington.

Wisconsin’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 29.7 degrees Fahrenheit in 1907.

West Virginia’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 38.1 degrees Fahrenheit in 1997.

caption West Virginia.

Wyoming’s lowest recorded spring temperature was 26.8 degrees Fahrenheit in 1909.