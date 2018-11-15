17 of the best deals you can get now at Cole Haan — plus all the details of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Cole Haan Instagram

Every year, it seems like Black Friday starts a little bit earlier – and gets a little bit crazier. You’ve probably seen the headlines condemning big-box retailers for opening during Thanksgiving dinner and I’m sure you’ve heard the horror stories of long lines, mob scenes, brawls, and tramplings, among other shopping catastrophes.

This Thanksgiving, you don’t even have to leave the dinner table before you get a slice of pumpkin pie to get in on the best deals. Luckily, plenty of retailers are releasing their Black Friday deals ahead of time, so you can actually spend Thanksgiving the way it’s meant to be spent – eating.

Cole Haan is one of the brands that, starting today, is helping you get Black Friday prices without dreaded Black Friday lines or website crashes. Now through November 27, Cole Haan will be running three great sales where you’ll find discounts on its wide selection of quality-crafted, stylish, and comfortable shoes.

Here’s what to expect from Cole Haan’s offerings, starting today through Cyber Monday:

Grand Giving Event: From November 15 – 18, get 30% off everything, plus free shipping.

From November 15 – 18, get 30% off everything, plus free shipping. Black Friday Event: From November 18 – 24, take 50% off a selection of 400+ boots, Grand styles, bags, and outerwear, plus take 30% off everything else.

From November 18 – 24, take 50% off a selection of 400+ boots, Grand styles, bags, and outerwear, plus take 30% off everything else. Cyber Monday Event: From November 25 – 27, take 50% off everything, plus take an extra 10% off your purchase with code “CYBER“.

Whether you’ve never shopped at Cole Haan before, or you’re already are a loyal wearer, we can bet you’ll find something you’ll love on their site. We already checked it out and found 17 of the best men’s and women’s shoe deals you can find at the sale right now.

Shop men’s and women’s styles from the Grand Giving Event at Cole Haan here, or see our picks below.

Looking for more deals? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the internet.

ZERØGRAND Water Resistant Hiker Boot

source Cole Haan

ZERØGRAND Explore Waterproof Hiker Boot

source Cole Haan

Wagner Grand Waterproof Cap-Toe Boot

source Cole Haan

ZERØGRAND Slip-On Bootie

source Cole Haan

Williams Wingtip Oxford

source Cole Haan

2.ZERØGRAND Water-Resistant Oxford

source Cole Haan

Pinch Utility Waterproof Chelsea Boot

source Cole Haan

Briana Grand Lace-up Waterproof Hiker Boot

source Cole Haan

GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker

source Cole Haan

Calandra Waterproof Bootie

source Cole Haan

Wagner Grand Waterproof Apron Chukka

source Cole Haan

Renner Grand Pump

source Cole Haan

2.ZERØGRAND Water-Resistant Chukka

source Cole Haan

Raina Grand Over-the-Knee Boot

source Cole Haan

GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker

source Cole Haan

ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford

source Cole Haan

ØriginalGrand Cap-Toe Boot