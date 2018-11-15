17 of the best deals you can get now at Cole Haan — plus all the details of its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

- source
Every year, it seems like Black Friday starts a little bit earlier – and gets a little bit crazier. You’ve probably seen the headlines condemning big-box retailers for opening during Thanksgiving dinner and I’m sure you’ve heard the horror stories of long lines, mob scenes, brawls, and tramplings, among other shopping catastrophes.
This Thanksgiving, you don’t even have to leave the dinner table before you get a slice of pumpkin pie to get in on the best deals. Luckily, plenty of retailers are releasing their Black Friday deals ahead of time, so you can actually spend Thanksgiving the way it’s meant to be spent – eating.
Cole Haan is one of the brands that, starting today, is helping you get Black Friday prices without dreaded Black Friday lines or website crashes. Now through November 27, Cole Haan will be running three great sales where you’ll find discounts on its wide selection of quality-crafted, stylish, and comfortable shoes.
Here’s what to expect from Cole Haan’s offerings, starting today through Cyber Monday:
- Grand Giving Event: From November 15 – 18, get 30% off everything, plus free shipping.
- Black Friday Event: From November 18 – 24, take 50% off a selection of 400+ boots, Grand styles, bags, and outerwear, plus take 30% off everything else.
- Cyber Monday Event: From November 25 – 27, take 50% off everything, plus take an extra 10% off your purchase with code “CYBER“.
Whether you’ve never shopped at Cole Haan before, or you’re already are a loyal wearer, we can bet you’ll find something you’ll love on their site. We already checked it out and found 17 of the best men’s and women’s shoe deals you can find at the sale right now.
Shop men’s and women’s styles from the Grand Giving Event at Cole Haan here, or see our picks below.
ZERØGRAND Water Resistant Hiker Boot
Men’s ZERØGRAND Water Resistant Hiker Boot, $210 (originally $300) [You save $90]
ZERØGRAND Explore Waterproof Hiker Boot
Women’s ZERØGRAND Explore Waterproof Hiker Boot, $196 (originally $280) [You save $84]
Wagner Grand Waterproof Cap-Toe Boot
Men’s Wagner Grand Waterproof Cap-Toe Boot, $224 (originally $320) [You save $96]
ZERØGRAND Slip-On Bootie
Women’s ZERØGRAND Slip-On Bootie, $175 (originally $250) [You save $75]
Williams Wingtip Oxford
Men’s Williams Wingtip Oxford, $154 (originally $220) [You save $66]
2.ZERØGRAND Water-Resistant Oxford
Women’s 2.ZERØGRAND Water Resistant Oxford with Stitchlite™, $126 (originally $180) [You save $54]
Pinch Utility Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Men’s Pinch Utility Waterproof Chelsea Boot, $140 (originally $200) [You save $60]
Briana Grand Lace-up Waterproof Hiker Boot
Women’s Briana Grand Lace-up Waterproof Hiker Boot, $210 (originally $300) [You save $90]
GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker
Men’s GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker, $91 (originally $130) [You save $39]
Calandra Waterproof Bootie
Women’s Calandra Waterproof Bootie, $189 (originally $270) [You save $81]
Wagner Grand Waterproof Apron Chukka
Men’s Wagner Grand Waterproof Apron Chukka, $196 (originally $280) [You save $84]
Renner Grand Pump
Women’s Renner Grand Pump, $168 (originally $240) [You save $72]
2.ZERØGRAND Water-Resistant Chukka
Men’s 2.ZERØGRAND Water Resistant Chukka with Stitchlite™, $175 (originally $250) [You save $75)
Raina Grand Over-the-Knee Boot
Women’s Raina Grand Over-the-Knee Boot, $245 (originally $350) [You save $105]
GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker
Men’s GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker with Stitchlite™, $168 (originally $240) [You save $72]
ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford
Women’s ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford, $97.96 (originally $230) [You save $132.04]
ØriginalGrand Cap-Toe Boot
