- Cole Haan
- Cole Haan‘s Black Friday sale is here. Now through December 2, you can save 50% on select styles and 30% off nearly everything else sitewide.
Cole Haan has long been an Insider Picks favorite for shoes that meet our criteria of form and function. This Black Friday, the brand is offering major discounts with a sitewide sale.
Now through December 2, you can save 50% on select sale styles and 30% on almost everything else. The sale includes popular styles from Cole Haan‘s ZERØGRAND line, classic dress shoes, boots, heels, and sneakers. The discount also extends to other Cole Haan products like outerwear and accessories, so if you’re looking for a nice topcoat or a bag, you’ll get a great deal on those too. You don’t even need a promo code to save.
The 6 best deals at Cole Haan:
- Men’s 2.ZERØGRAND Lined Laser Wingtip Oxford, $150 (originally $300) [You save $150]
- Men’s Grand Chelsea Boot, $150 (originally $300) [You save $150]
- Men’s ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot, $122.46 (originally $300) [You save $177.54]
- Women’s ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford, $90 (originally $180) [You save $90]
- Women’s Hollyn Bootie, $100 (originally $200) [You save $100]
- Women’s ZERØGRAND Explore Hiker Boot, $196 (originally $280) [You save $84]
