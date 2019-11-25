Cole Haan’s Black Friday sale has already started — save 50% on certain styles and 30% on nearly everything else

Amir Ismael
Cole Haan has long been an Insider Picks favorite for shoes that meet our criteria of form and function. This Black Friday, the brand is offering major discounts with a sitewide sale.

Now through December 2, you can save 50% on select sale styles and 30% on almost everything else. The sale includes popular styles from Cole Haan‘s ZERØGRAND line, classic dress shoes, boots, heels, and sneakers. The discount also extends to other Cole Haan products like outerwear and accessories, so if you’re looking for a nice topcoat or a bag, you’ll get a great deal on those too. You don’t even need a promo code to save.

If you’re looking for gift ideas that aren’t available at Cole Haan, check out our ultimate guide to holiday gifts in 2019.

The 6 best deals at Cole Haan:

  1. Men’s 2.ZERØGRAND Lined Laser Wingtip Oxford, $150 (originally $300) [You save $150]
  2. Men’s Grand Chelsea Boot, $150 (originally $300) [You save $150]
  3. Men’s ZERØGRAND Hiker Boot, $122.46 (originally $300) [You save $177.54]
  4. Women’s ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford, $90 (originally $180) [You save $90]
  5. Women’s Hollyn Bootie, $100 (originally $200) [You save $100]
  6. Women’s ZERØGRAND Explore Hiker Boot, $196 (originally $280) [You save $84]

