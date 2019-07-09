Cole Haan has launched its lightest, most breathable sneaker ever — here’s what it’s like to wear

source Cole Haan

Cole Haan is setting the bar high for lightweight, breathable sneakers with its newly introduced Generation ZEROGRAND.

As Cole Haan‘s lightest sneaker ever, it features an ultra-breathable Stitchlite upper, gel-cushioned insoles and tongues, and a lightweight arched outsole.

Priced at $120, the Generation ZEROGRAND sneaker is Cole Haan‘s second cheapest sneaker (based on full retail prices). It’s also more affordable than most comparable sneaker designs from sportswear brands.

I tried out the sneakers myself and had a great experience with them. Find my full review below.

Cole Haan has long been my go-to for business-casual shoes. Over the years, I’ve worn everything from its dress shoes and sneakers to dress shoes that look like sneakers, and they’ve all impressed me by seamlessly covering the bases of comfort, style, and overall wearability.

Cole Haan’s ZEROGRAND shoes are special because they blur the lines between traditional footwear and modern sneaker culture. Now, the brand is declaring a new generation in footwear with a shoe aptly named the Generation ZEROGRAND.

The Generation ZEROGRAND features an ultra-breathable Stitchlite upper, a simple, yet supportive and springy arched outsole, cushioned Ortholite insoles, and an overall design that mimics that natural motion of the human foot. While many of those same exact attributes are found in other ZEROGRAND shoes, Cole Haan‘s designers managed to further refine each characteristic in the Generation ZEROGRAND – and the end result was the brand’s lightest sneaker ever.

caption The Cole Haan Generation ZEROGRAND is available in multiple colorways for men and women. source Cole Haan

First impressions

The terms “lightweight” and “breathable” get thrown at just about every shoe that features a minimalistic design or some sort of woven or knitted upper – and to be completely honest, most modern silhouettes that are even the slightest bit comfort- or performance-based are made that way. The Cole Haan Generation ZEROGRAND, however, isn’t a shoe that uses either term loosely. They’re impressively light – you’ll be able to feel it just by holding them in your hands. You can also tell that they’re exceptionally breathable just by looking at them because the holes in the Stitchlite material are so pronounced you can literally see through them.

I received a pair to try out before Cole Haan sent me any details or specs, and even without product information, I was immediately impressed by how light they were. When I learned that they were Cole Haan‘s lightest sneaker to date, it wasn’t a surprise.

caption The design is lightweight and breathable, while still having hits of high-quality leather. source Cole Haan

What they’re like to wear

In my personal opinion, Cole Haan‘s Stitchlite dress shoes have always been more comfortable than their leather counterparts, so I was happy to see this shoe using the same material. Although they’re not as fancy as shoes like the 2.ZEROGRAND or 3.ZEROGRAND (they’re also about half the price), the Generation ZEROGRAND still has small hits of leather on the lace stays and heels.

Since the sneakers aren’t designed specifically for athletic performance, I put them through the rigors of normal, every-day city life with things like commuting on the subway and walking long distances. The first day I wore them, I racked up a little more than 11,000 steps (according to my Apple Watch) and I had zero issues with discomfort from the shape of the shoe, nor did I experience foot fatigue thanks to a cushy insole.

In most instances with Cole Haan shoes, I’ve gone a half-size down from my normal size, but the Generation ZEROGRAND runs true to size. However, Cole Haan recommends sizing down if you prefer a snug fit. I would imagine this would be a good idea if you plan on wearing them without socks.

I personally wore mine with no-show socks and still found them to be a lot more breathable than any leather, patent leather, or suede sneaker I own and marginally more breathable than sneakers made with comparable materials like Primeknit or Flyknit. Even in 85-degree summer weather, my feet didn’t feel like they were sweltering.

caption The sneaker’s simple aesthetic makes it ideal for casual style. source Cole Haan

The bottom line

At $120, the Generation ZEROGRAND is the second-cheapest sneaker (based on full retail prices) available at Cole Haan – and for that much, there’s hardly anything to complain about. If you’re looking for a sneaker that will keep your feet cool and comfortable this summer, this is the shoe you want. I’ve owned dozens of sneakers that boast lightweight and breathable comfort, but I’ve yet to find one that’s as light as the Generation ZEROGRAND.

In my opinion, the only justifiable reason one could find for not choosing the Generation ZEROGRAND is if you simply prefer to wear sportier sneakers that you’d find at Adidas or Nike.