17 of the best styles from Cole Haan’s massive 40%-off sale

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Cole Haan
- Cole Haan is having an enormous clearance sale in anticipation of their spring inventory.
- Starting now, shoppers can save an additional 40% off already discounted items.
- Shoes, boots, accessories, and cold-weather apparel all made their way onto the clearance list.
After a long shopping season full of gift-giving and splurging, most of us feel the need to take a break from spending. Or, at least, spending a lot.
Luckily, even though the year’s most anticipated sale season has come to a halt, some of the internet’s best deals are happening right now. Retailers are racing to clear their inventories and make room for new styles, which is great news for you and your wallet.
Cole Haan is one of the companies that seems to be eager to send you home with shoes, accessories, and winter gear at a discount. By using the code EXTRA40, already marked-down items receive an additional 40% off. The sale includes their notoriously dependable collection of boots alongside accessories, cold-weather clothes, and shoes that will take you from work to a night out.
We compiled a list of 17 great finds from the sale. View our favorite products below or find other outstanding deals on the site here.
Shop the Cole Haan clearance now.
Men’s ZERØGRAND All-Terrain Waterproof Sneaker
- source
- Cole Haan
Men’s ZERØGRAND All-Terrain Waterproof Sneaker, $125.97 (Originally $250) [You save $124.03]
Women’s ZERØGRAND Quilted Sneaker
- source
- Cole Haan
Women’s ZERØGRAND Quilted Sneaker, $53.98 (Originally $180)[You save $126.02]
Reversible Flat Strap Belt
- source
- Cole Haan
Reversible Flat Strap Belt, $41.97 (Originally $80) [You save $38.03]
Men’s ØriginalGrand Plain Toe Oxford
- source
- Cole Haan
Men’s ØriginalGrand Plain Toe Oxford, $83.97 (Originally $150) [You save $66.03]
Women’s 2.ZERØGRAND Convertible Slip-On Loafer
- source
- Cole Haan
Women’s 2.ZERØGRAND Convertible Slip-On Loafer, $29.97 (Originally $100) [You save $70.03]
Washington Grand Penny Loafer
- source
- Cole Haan
Washington Grand Penny Loafer, $137.97 (Originally $320) [You save $182.03]
Braided Black Gloves
- source
- Cole Haan
Braided Black Gloves, $53.97 (Originally $130) [You save $76.03]
Women’s 3.ZERØGRAND Waterproof Chelsea Boot
- source
- Cole Haan
Women’s 3.ZERØGRAND Waterproof Chelsea Boot, $131.97 (Originally $250) [You save $118.03]
Men’s OriginalGrand Cap Toe Boot
- source
- Cole Haan
Men’s OriginalGrand Cap Toe Boot, $95.97 (Originally $300) [You save $204.03]
GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker with Stitchlite
- source
- Cole Haan
GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker with Stitchlite, $89.97 (Originally $240) [You save $150.03]
Vesta Pump
- source
- Cole Haan
Vesta Pump, $89.97 (Originally $180) [You save $90.03]
Men’s 2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxford
- source
- Cole Haan
Men’s 2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxford, $161.97 (Originally $300) [You save $138.03]
Kayden Continental Wallet
- source
- Cole Haan
Kayden Continental Wallet, $71.97 (Originally $178) [You save $106.03]
Jefferson Grand Wholecut Oxford
- source
- Cole Haan
Jefferson Grand Wholecut Oxford, $119.97 (Originally $300) [You save $180.03]
Riona Grand Black Zip Bootie
- source
- Cole Haan
Riona Grand Black Zip Bootie, $65.98 (Originally $200) [You save $134.02]
Saylor Grand Bootie
- source
- Cole Haan
Saylor Grand Bootie, $107.97 (Originally $280) [You save $172.03]
Leather Gloves with Horizontal Point
- source
- Cole Haan
Leather Gloves with Horizontal Point, $53.97 (Originally $125) [You save $71.03]