17 of the best styles from Cole Haan’s massive 40%-off sale

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Cole Haan

Cole Haan is having an enormous clearance sale in anticipation of their spring inventory.

Starting now, shoppers can save an additional 40% off already discounted items.

Shoes, boots, accessories, and cold-weather apparel all made their way onto the clearance list.

After a long shopping season full of gift-giving and splurging, most of us feel the need to take a break from spending. Or, at least, spending a lot.

Luckily, even though the year’s most anticipated sale season has come to a halt, some of the internet’s best deals are happening right now. Retailers are racing to clear their inventories and make room for new styles, which is great news for you and your wallet.

Cole Haan is one of the companies that seems to be eager to send you home with shoes, accessories, and winter gear at a discount. By using the code EXTRA40, already marked-down items receive an additional 40% off. The sale includes their notoriously dependable collection of boots alongside accessories, cold-weather clothes, and shoes that will take you from work to a night out.

We compiled a list of 17 great finds from the sale. View our favorite products below or find other outstanding deals on the site here.

Men’s ZERØGRAND All-Terrain Waterproof Sneaker

source Cole Haan

Men’s ZERØGRAND All-Terrain Waterproof Sneaker, $125.97 (Originally $250) [You save $124.03]

Women’s ZERØGRAND Quilted Sneaker

source Cole Haan

Women’s ZERØGRAND Quilted Sneaker, $53.98 (Originally $180)[You save $126.02]

Reversible Flat Strap Belt

source Cole Haan

Reversible Flat Strap Belt, $41.97 (Originally $80) [You save $38.03]

Men’s ØriginalGrand Plain Toe Oxford

source Cole Haan

Men’s ØriginalGrand Plain Toe Oxford, $83.97 (Originally $150) [You save $66.03]

Women’s 2.ZERØGRAND Convertible Slip-On Loafer

source Cole Haan

Women’s 2.ZERØGRAND Convertible Slip-On Loafer, $29.97 (Originally $100) [You save $70.03]

Washington Grand Penny Loafer

source Cole Haan

Washington Grand Penny Loafer, $137.97 (Originally $320) [You save $182.03]

Braided Black Gloves

source Cole Haan

Braided Black Gloves, $53.97 (Originally $130) [You save $76.03]

Women’s 3.ZERØGRAND Waterproof Chelsea Boot

source Cole Haan

Women’s 3.ZERØGRAND Waterproof Chelsea Boot, $131.97 (Originally $250) [You save $118.03]

Men’s OriginalGrand Cap Toe Boot

source Cole Haan

Men’s OriginalGrand Cap Toe Boot, $95.97 (Originally $300) [You save $204.03]

GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker with Stitchlite

source Cole Haan

GrandMøtion Woven Sneaker with Stitchlite, $89.97 (Originally $240) [You save $150.03]

Vesta Pump

source Cole Haan

Vesta Pump, $89.97 (Originally $180) [You save $90.03]

Men’s 2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxford

source Cole Haan

Men’s 2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxford, $161.97 (Originally $300) [You save $138.03]

Kayden Continental Wallet

source Cole Haan

Kayden Continental Wallet, $71.97 (Originally $178) [You save $106.03]

Jefferson Grand Wholecut Oxford

source Cole Haan

Jefferson Grand Wholecut Oxford, $119.97 (Originally $300) [You save $180.03]

Riona Grand Black Zip Bootie

source Cole Haan

Riona Grand Black Zip Bootie, $65.98 (Originally $200) [You save $134.02]

Saylor Grand Bootie

source Cole Haan

Saylor Grand Bootie, $107.97 (Originally $280) [You save $172.03]

Leather Gloves with Horizontal Point

source Cole Haan

Leather Gloves with Horizontal Point, $53.97 (Originally $125) [You save $71.03]