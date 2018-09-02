Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly broken up — here’s a complete timeline of their 2-year relationship

caption Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse act as Betty and Jughead on “Riverdale.” source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart star on “Riverdale” together and began dating in 2017.

The two are pretty private about their relationship but have posted photos and shared sweet moments many times over the past few years.

Recently, there have been reports that Sprouse and Reinhart have broken up after two years of dating.

Actors Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse play the “Riverdale” power couple Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones. Shortly after the show began filming, the pair began dating in real life, too, keeping their relationship fairly private.

Recently, reports began surfacing that the two have broken up. Neither actor has commented on the reports or confirmed the breakup yet.

Here’s a timeline of the relationship between the two “Riverdale” stars.

August 4, 2016: Reinhart celebrated Sprouse’s birthday on Instagram.

caption This was the first post by the star. source lilireinhart/Instagram

“Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my pal, Cole. ????,” Reinhart wrote in her Instagram caption.

September 22, 2016: Reinhart posted a photo of the two on set.

caption Fans thought the two looked very friendly. source lilireinhart/Instagram

Reinhart captioned this Instagram post, “Betty & Juggy.”

Although the caption tells us the pair is in character, the body language between the two made some fans think they were more than friends especially since Betty and Jughead’s characters did not become a pair on the show until March 2017.

October 16, 2016: Sprouse posted his first photo of Reinhart.

caption Sprouse used his photography skills to capture Reinhart. source colesprouse/Instagram

“Young old Hollywood,” Sprouse captioned the Instagram post.

March 18th, 2017: Sprouse posted a photo from a shoot he did with Reinhart.

caption Sprouse posted the photo from his shoot with Reinhart. source colesprouse/Instagram

Sprouse’s Instagram showcases his photography skills, and he’s often on shoots with models and even the likes of Kendall Jenner.

This photoshoot with Reinhart in a field of flowers was captioned with flower emojis.

April 22, 2017: Both Sprouse and Reinhart continued to post photos from their photoshoot.

caption The caption made fans think the two were an item. source colesprouse/Instagram

“That crow is clicking at us, can you hear it,” Sprouse wrote in the caption of this photo of Reinhart. “The wind is so strong, the bird is practically hovering. They say time moves faster for corvids. Years and decades are seconds and minutes to the black bird. That’s why they click, to see if they can match our clocks. It’s true! Shame it should be hovering, it must be so confused. Motionless and untethered by time. Don’t worry for the crow, in mere moments it’ll all pass. In mere moments this will just be one of many clicks had while hovering.”

Fans, now fully believing the two “Riverdale” actors are in a romantic relationship, speculated that this long caption was a demonstration of Sprouse’s love for Reinhart.

“Thank you for indulging me.” Reinhart captions this Instagram post from the same photo shoot, in which she tagged Sprouse.

July 23, 2017: Sprouse gave Reinhart his jacket at a Comic-Con event.

caption The two attended Comic-Con. source Mike Coppola/GettyImages

The whole “Riverdale” cast attended San Diego Comic-Con in 2017. At the event, Reinhart was spotted wearing Sprouse’s maroon suit jacket. People reported that the pair were seen holding hands and even making out.

September 13, 2017: Sprouse responded to relationship rumors in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

caption Sprouse revealed little in the interview. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“People have wanted Lili and Camila to be together. People have wanted KJ and I to be together. People have wanted every actor on this show to be in a union that they could make real. Truthfully, it’s very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way because it means that we’re resonating so strongly that people really want that to be true,” Sprouse said to Entertainment Weekly, talking about “Riverdale” fans.

October 17, 2017: The pair posted a series of Instagram posts from a new photoshoot.

caption This was one of many photo shoots by Sprouse of Reinhart. source lilireinhart/Instagram

Reinhart captioned the black-and-white photo, “You go first.”

Sprouse also posted a different photo of Reinhart on the same day, with the caption “410.” Fans asked in the comments if the caption was some kind of secret code about his love for Reinhart.

November 17, 2017: Reinhart posted a photo of herself taken by Sprouse on a late-night rendezvous.

caption Fans speculated about the pair’s late-night feast. source lilireinhart/Instagram

“When I wanted eggs and toast at 1am,” Reinhart captioned the photo, in which she tagged Sprouse.

November 22, 2017: Sprouse said he will never confirm or deny his romantic relationships.

caption Sprouse likes to keep his private life private. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for H&M

Sprouse’s answer about whether or not he and Reinhart are in a relationship? “No comment,” according to People magazine.

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” he told the magazine. “I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry on screen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective.”

January 1, 2018: Sprouse and Reinhart vacationed in Hawaii together over New Year’s Eve.

caption From the photos, it seemed the two were enjoying Hawaii’s natural landscape. source lilireinhart/Instagram

“Everywhere in Hawaii is a real life Windows desktop,” Reinhart wrote of the photo.

March 26, 2019: The cast of “Riverdale” attended The Paley Fest for a panel and a fan asked if Reinhart and Sprouse are dating in real life.

caption Fans speculated Betty and Jughead were a real-life couple. source The CW

The video, posted on the “Riverdale” YouTube channel shows a fan asking if Sprouse and Reinhart were in a romantic relationship. The whole cast looked uncomfortable and Reinhart shook her head and covered her face.

Sprouse responded, “Is that a question or a statement? Because you’re right.” The fan then asks for confirmation and Sprouse responded, “No comment.”

April 2, 2018: Sprouse and Reinhart were spotted kissing in Paris.

caption The photo was taken in France. source lilireinhart/Instagram

According to US Weekly, the pair of “Riverdale” actors attended RiverCon and then were spotted out in Paris. Photographers captured photos of the two sharing romantic exchanges in public.

Lili posted a photo while in France of graffiti on a wall. She captioned the photo with the French flag.

April 17, 2018: Sprouse and Reinhart vacationed at the Cuixmala resort in Mexico.

caption The two had a dreamy getaway. source lilireinhart/Instagram

Reinhart posted this photo on Instagram and tagged Sprouse. She kept the caption simple, with only the shell emoji.

On the same day, Sprouse posted a beautiful photo of Reinhart on his Instagram with no caption.

May 7, 2018: Sprouse and Reinhart attended the Met Gala together.

caption Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the Met Gala 2018 source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The pair arrived together at the Met Gala dressed to the nines. They posed for photos together on the red carpet.

May 31, 2018: Reinhart shared a photo of the two from the Met Gala on Instagram.

caption The two were dressed to the nines. source lilireinhart/Instagram

Reinhart posted an adorable photo of the pair dressed in their Met-Gala attire. The photo had no caption.

July 2, 2018: Reinhart spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her privacy.

caption Reinhart had little to say about the alleged relationship. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I’m not OK talking about my relationship,” Reinhart told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

She added that she considers her privacy very important, and wants people to respect that.

July 23, 2018: Reinhart and Sprouse were spotted together at Comic-Con.

caption This was their second year at Comic-Con. source lilireinhart/Instagram

Reinhart posted a photo at Comic-Con of Sprouse, herself, and costar Casey Cott, with the caption “Loves.”

August 4, 2018: Reinhart posted a heartfelt birthday post for Sprouse.

caption She called Sprouse her “love.” source lilireinhart/Instagram

“It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you, Reinhart wrote in the caption for Sprouse’s birthday post. “I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~ Happy birthday, my love.”

August 20, 2018: Reinhart posted a solo photo of Sprouse on another adventure.

caption The pair adventure together often. source lilireinhart/Instagram

Reinhart kept the caption simple – just an emoji. She captured this photo of Sprouse, who is usually the one behind the lens.

September 10, 2018: Cole Sprouse posts a photo of him and Reinhart.

caption The photo is the first of its kind. source colesprouse/Instagram

This was the first semi-romantic photo Sprouse shared, captioning it, “it’s pretty, pretty late.”

September 13, 2018: Sprouse posted a topless photo of Reinhart for her birthday.

caption The photo had “Riverdale” fans ecstatic. source colesprouse/Instagram

Sprouse captioned the photo, “both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love.” Fans took this as an official announcement that the two were a couple.

March 7, 2019: The two attend the premiere of Sprouse’s film “Five Feet Apart.”

caption The movie was released in 2019. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sprouse recently starred in the heartbreaking romantic film “Five Feet Apart” and he and Reinhart attended the big premiere for the movie.

March 12, 2019: In an interview, Sprouse opened up about his and Reinhart’s special connection.

caption He said they had a special connection. source Jim Spellman/WireImage

“We legitimately could not stay away from one another,” the actor told the Los Angeles Times about his and Reinhart’s decision to start dating. He also spoke about the couple’s issues with deciding how much of their personal lives and relationship to share with the public. “I’ve girded my private life very intentionally,” he told the publication. “It’s one of those things that I still sort of [grappling] with and Lili and I grapple with.”

May 2019: The two attended the Met Gala together again.

The couple wore colorful outfits to the 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Met Gala.

July 2019: Reports begin surfacing that the two have broken up.

caption The two reportedly broke up earlier in the summer. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Reinhart and Sprouse recently attended San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) for a “Riverdale” panel and after their appearance, reports began surfacing that the two had broken up, per Us Weekly.

According to Us Weekly, someone heard Sprouse tell a friend at the event that he and Reinhart weren’t a couple any longer. Per an unnamed source who spoke to “E! News,” the two actually broke up “earlier this summer.”

The two have yet to comment on the reports or confirm they have broken up.