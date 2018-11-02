Cole Sprouse said he once forgot all his lines on ‘Friends’ because he had a massive crush on Jennifer Aniston

  • Cole Sprouse said he “fell in love” with Jennifer Aniston when he was on “Friends” as Ben, Ross Geller’s son.
  • “I remember feeling so, so intimidated by my crush on her that I completely blanked and forgot every single one of my lines, and she just stared at me,” the 26-year-old “Riverdale” star said Thursday night during an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
  • He said a cameraman yelled out that Sprouse had a crush when he forgot his lines, and it “broke” him.
  • Watch the interview below.

