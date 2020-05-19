Cole Sprouse appeared to take a jab at ‘Riverdale’ in an interview with Jimmy Fallon

caption Cole Sprouse appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” source The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

“Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse appeared to poke fun at the CW show on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday.

Sprouse appeared on the lockdown edition of the chat show with a static Fallon in his background.

The host commented that he looked like a wax figure in Sprouse’s background, then asked if he’d been to any wax museums recently.

Sprouse replied: “Besides the set of ‘Riverdale?'” in what could have been a jab at some wax-figure-like acting on the show, which isn’t exactly known for its dramatic performances.

Sprouse has acknowledged the show’s unapologetic craziness and flamboyance in previous interviews.

As his background for the video interview, the Jughead Jones actor had an amphitheatre with Fallon as the only audience member.

“It looks like a wax figure of me,” the host suggested, adding: “Have you been to a wax museum recently?”

Sprouse responded: “Besides the set of ‘Riverdale?'”

caption Cole Sprouse plays Jughead Jones in “Riverdale.” source The CW

The barb seems to suggest some wax-figure-like acting on the show, which isn’t exactly known for its dramatic performances, nor its intricate plotline.

Sprouse also confirmed that season five would feature a five-year time jump for the characters, “which is nice because the fan base was starting to go: ‘Alright, maybe these kids aren’t 17 anymore; worried about graduation.'”

Sprouse is the oldest of the lead cast members at 27, while Lili Reinhart (Betty) is 23, KJ Apa (Archie) is 22, and Camila Mendes (Veronica) is 25.

Watch Sprouse’s interview with Fallon below:

Despite the jibe, Sprouse has been open about “Riverdale”‘s unapologetically wild narratives in the past.

“We’re going to be leaning into a lot of those qualities that a lot of people ended up loving in the first couple of episodes,” Sprouse told TV Line ahead of season two.

“This heavy cinematography, this overbearing coloration, this really dark content that’s kind of over-the-top and campy.”

