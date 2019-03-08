Cole Sprouse recalled what he remembers of the Jonas Brothers during the Disney Channel days

caption Cole Sprouse and the Jonas Brothers rose to fame through Disney Channel. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM and CBS

Cole Sprouse appeared on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Thursday and spoke about interacting with the Jonas Brothers, comprised of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, during his Disney Channel days.

Sprouse starred on the network’s “Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” while the Jonas Brothers covered classic Disney songs, starred in two Disney Channel movies, and had a sitcom called “Jonas.”

“I saw all of them all the time, every day,” Sprouse said. “I remember Joe [Jonas] being quite like the cool senior that all the girls would gravitate around and then Nick [Jonas] … Nick just gave really good high fives. That’s all I remember.”

Corden brought up the band (comprised of Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas) during Sprouse’s interview because the Jonas Brothers also appeared on the show as part of a week-long takeover. Both Sprouse and the group rose to fame through Disney Channel.

Cole starred on “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” with twin brother Dylan Sprouse. Following the show’s end in 2008, the siblings starred on a spin-off series called “The Suite Life on Deck.” After the series concluded in 2011, Cole and Dylan stepped out of the spotlight and attended NYU. Cole didn’t start acting again until he heard about the role of Jughead Jones on The CW’s “Riverdale.”

caption Cole and Dylan Sprouse on “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.” source Disney Channel

“There was a feeling of machination; I felt like an automaton,” Sprouse said of his Disney Channel fame during an Entertainment Weekly and People Upfront Party. “I needed to take a break and step outside myself … I needed a dose of reality and I needed to see myself in a more objective point of view. And now I think I can enjoy [acting], which is a really fundamental part about being an actor.”

As for the Jonas Brothers, the band became regular faces on Disney Channel after covering songs like “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)” from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” from “The Little Mermaid,” and “I Wanna Be Like You” from “The Jungle Book.”

They also guest-starred on an episode of “Hannah Montana,” starred in two “Camp Rock” movies with Demi Lovato, and had their own sitcom called “Jonas.”

During the latest episode of “Carpool Karaoke,” the brothers said that they were “told what we can and cannot say” and became pros at how to answer questions about Disney Channel.

“I took pride in it until I watched those interviews back years later and was like, ‘I sound like a robot,'” Nick said.

“A politician at age 13,” Joe joked.