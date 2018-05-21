Colin Kaepernick’s collusion case against the NFL has reportedly already uncovered evidence that shoots down one of the biggest arguments against him

source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty

Colin Kaepernick’s collusion case against the NFL has found evidence that teams thought he was good enough to be a starting quarterback in the league, according to a report.

While Kaepernick has gone unsigned, some argued that it was because he wasn’t a good enough player to warrant a starting job and too style-specific to be a backup.

According to the report, Kaepernick’s team’s next challenge would be proving that NFL teams coordinated not signing Kaepernick once he became a free agent.

Several NFL teams have been deposed in Colin Kaepernick’s collusion grievance against the league, and it has reportedly already uncovered some eyebrow-raising information.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the collusion case found that when Kaepernick became a free agent in March, 2017, several teams viewed him as a starting quarterback.

Kaepernick has remained unsigned since becoming a free agent, and while even critics believed his protests during the national anthem played a part in his unemployment, many also argued that teams didn’t think he was good enough to be a starter.

According to Florio, Kaepernick’s team has found evidence otherwise. From Florio:

“The ongoing collusion case is establishing that multiple teams viewed Kaepernick as a starting NFL quarterback in 2017, and that they continue to view him that way. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, internal franchise documents generated as part of the free-agency evaluation process and testimony from witnesses harvested via depositions in the collusion litigation has established that teams viewed Kaepernick as being good enough not simply to be employed by an NFL team, but to be a starting quarterback for an NFL team.”

Several people in the NFL world have argued that Kaepernick is good enough to warrant a job as a backup quarterback. NFL executives – usually of the anonymous variety – have argued that because Kaepernick thrives in a particular offense, he wouldn’t be useful as a backup option.

According to Florio, the next step for Kaepernick’s team will be trying to prove teams coordinated to keep Kaepernick from getting signed.

Kaepernick has continued to training for another job while he has remained unsigned. In April, it was reported that the Seahawks postponed a meeting with Kaepernick after he declined to answer whether he would continue his national anthem protests. It’s unclear if the meeting was ever rescheduled.

Kaepernick’s former San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid also filed a collusion grievance against the NFL in May after going unsigned for over two months in free agency. Reid was one of the first players to kneel alongside Kaepernick during the national anthem.