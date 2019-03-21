Colin Kaepernick’s collusion settlement was reportedly less than $10 million — far less than what people believed

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid’s collusion grievance settlement with the NFL was for less than $10 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The settlement was for much less than anticipated. Previous reports suggested some thought the settlement would be for as much as $80 million.

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid’s collusion grievance settlement with the NFL was for much less than many expected.

According to The Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Beaton, Kaepernick and Reid will receive less than $10 million from the NFL to settle their collusion grievances with the league. It’s unclear how the settlement will be divided and how much the players will receive after legal fees, according to Beaton.

The number is far less than initially believed. Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman reported after the settlement was reached that some teams thought Kaepernick would receive as much as $80 million.

Kaepernick’s settlement was viewed as a win for the players, though prior to The Journal’s report, no details of the settlement had been made available, due to a confidentiality agreement. Neither the NFL nor Kaepernick or Reid’s attorneys commented on Beaton’s report.

According to Beaton, if Kaepernick had won his suit, the damages could have been huge. Via Beaton:

“If Mr. Kaepernick had won his grievance, the league’s collective bargaining agreement with its players would have entitled him to damages worth up to three times what an arbitrator determined he lost as a result of the collusion. If Mr. Kaepernick’s market value had been judged to be a total of $30 million over the two seasons he was sidelined – a ballpark price tag for a player of his caliber – he could have been awarded $90 million from the ruling.”

Kaepernick and Reid filed separate collusion grievances against the league, alleging they were blackballed from the league for kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice. The protest started a league-wide movement. Kaepernick’s grievance was filed in 2017.

Kaepernick has not been signed by a team since being released by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. Reid field his grievance last year after going un-signed through free agency. He later signed with the Carolina Panthers during the season, and signed a three-year, $22 million contract with the team this offseason.

Kaepernick has continued his work as an activist, donating more than $1 million to organizations that promote social justice.