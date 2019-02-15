Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid reach settlement with NFL in collusion case

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have reached a settlement with the NFL regarding their collusion case against the league.

Kaepernick and Reid filed their case after protesting police violence and systemic racism by taking a knee during the national anthem before NFL games.

Since filing, Reid has returned to the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, while Kaepernick remains an activist.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” attorney Mark Geragos and the NFL said a joint statement issued Friday. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement, so there will be no further comment by any party.”

The NFL Players’ Association also released a statement on the news, saying that while they were unaware of the details of the settlement, they support the decision.

“We continuously supported Colin and Eric from the start of their protests, participated with their lawyers through their legal proceedings and were prepared to participate in the upcoming trial in pursuit of both truth and justice for what we believe the NFL and its clubs did to them,” the statement read. “We are glad that Eric has earned a job and a new contract, and we continue to hope that Colin gets his opportunity as well.”

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback filed a collusion greivance against the NFL in October of 2017 after going unsigned. Kaepernick, who began the protests against police violence and systemic racism by kneeling during the national anthem, opted out of his contract with the 49ers at the end of the 2016 season and planned to find a role with another NFL team, but offers for a new starting job never came.

Since then, Kaepernick has continued his work as an activist, bringing awareness to causes he supports, as well as becoming the face of a Nike ad campaign.

Reid, who protested alongside Kaepernick, joined the greivance after spending six months unsigned in free agency, before joining the Carolina Panthers three weeks into the 2018 NFL season. Even after rejoining the league, Reid was clear that he was still supporting Kaepernick, and remained apart of the legal case.

Reid continued his protest through the 2018 season with the support of his teammates, and his kneeling never became the distraction that many argued Kap’s return could potentially cause to a franchise. After starting the team’s remaining 13 games, Reid signed a three-year extension with the Panthers in the offseason worth more than $22 million.

While a deal never emerged for Kaepernick, the settlement announced today appears to close the matter for the time being.