Colin Kaepernick posted a video saying he has been ‘denied work for 889 days’ and still wants to play in the NFL

caption Colin Kaepernick. source @Kaepernick7 / Twitter

Colin Kaepernick wants the world to know that he’s still ready for his next opportunity in the NFL.

On Wednesday, Kaepernick posted a video showing him working out, which said that he had been in the gym “5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years.”

Kaepernick has not taken an NFL snap since 2016, and has since focused on activism and working with Nike.

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Kaepernick said that he’s been at the gym “5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years.”

“Still Ready,” Kaepernick concludes, before a montage of him lifting plays.

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

Kaepernick, who began the protests against police violence and systemic racism by kneeling during the national anthem, opted out of his contract with the 49ers at the end of the 2016 season and planned to find a role with another NFL team, but offers for a new starting job never came. In February 2019, he reached a settlement with the NFL in the collusion case he brought against the league.

Since his absence from the league, Kaepernick has continued his work as an activist, bringing awareness to causes he supports, as well as becoming the face of a Nike ad campaign.

While Kaepernick has been plenty busy since he last donned an NFL jersey, it’s clear he’s still eager to get another opportunity on the field.

