The NFL arranged a private workout for Colin Kaepernick in front of NFL teams, and ‘several’ teams have shown interest in the star QB

caption Colin Kaepernick. source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty

Colin Kaepernick will take part in a private workout arranged by the NFL that includes on-field work and interview in front of NFL teams.

Seveal teams have expressed interest in Kaepernick’s “readiness” to play football.

Kaepernick has remained un-signed since the 2016 season, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice. He settled a collusion grievance with the league in February 2019.

Colin Kaepernick is reportedly getting another chance to get back into the NFL.

The NFL sent a memo to teams on Tuesday saying Kaepernick will take part in a private workout in Atlanta. The workout will include on-field work and an interview, both of which will be made available to teams afterward.

An NFL source told Business Insider that “several” teams have expressed interest in Kaepernick’s football readiness.

Part of the league’s memo to teams read: “Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them. We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career.”

Kaepernick has not played since 2016, the season when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and social injustice.

Kaepernick and former San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid, who also partook in the protest, filed grievances against the league, claiming teams colluded to keep them from getting signed. While Reid signed with the Carolina Panthers last season and is still with them this season, Kaepernick remains un-signed. Kaepernick, Reid, and the NFL reached a settlement for undisclosed terms in 2019. According to The Wall Street Journal, Kaepernick and Reid received less than $10 million in the settlement.

In August, Kaepernick posted a video of one of his workouts, saying he was “still ready” to play in the NFL.

Business Insider reached out to the NFL to ask whether the league has ever helped arrange a workout for a free agent and if such an agreement was part of the settlement. The NFL did not immediately respond.