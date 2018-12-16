Tech community reacts to death of HQ trivia and Vine founder Colin Kroll

caption Colin Kroll. source Getty/Steven Lawton

HQ trivia and Vine founder Colin Kroll was found dead in his Manhattan apartment early Sunday.

The tech community is paying its respects online and saying goodbye.

“I will forever remember him for his kind soul and big heart,” Rus Yusupov, who co-founded both HQ and Vine with Kroll, tweeted. “He made the world and internet a better place. Rest in peace, brother.”

Colin Kroll was found dead this weekend.

He was known principally for cofounding both HQ Trivia and Vine. Kroll worked across the tech sector, including Twitter and Yahoo, and tech industry professionals he worked with and influenced remembered him on Sunday through tweets and statements.

First, there’s the company he cofounded, which he just recently became CEO of in September. A statement on HQ’s Twitter read:

“We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it’s with deep sadness that we say goodbye. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Read more: The cofounder of HQ Trivia and Vine has died at the age of 34

Rus Yusupov, who co-founded both HQ Trivia and Vine, also put out a statement on Twitter saying Kroll “made the world and internet a better place.”

“So sad to hear about the passing of my friend and co-founder Colin Kroll,” Yusupov said. “My thoughts & prayers go out to his loved ones. I will forever remember him for his kind soul and big heart.”

So sad to hear about the passing of my friend and co-founder Colin Kroll. My thoughts & prayers go out to his loved ones. I will forever remember him for his kind soul and big heart. He made the world and internet a better place. Rest in peace, brother. — Rus (@rus) December 16, 2018

Some who were attached to HQ Trivia also put their sorrow into words of condolence.

“Colin was extremely talented, a warm and caring person and I will miss him,” Cyan Banister, who serves on the board of HQ Trivia and invested in it through the Founders Fund, told Recode. “It’s too painful and too soon to discuss anything else, but my thoughts are with his family and the rest of the team.”

Others in the tech community that weren’t directly tied also lamented publicly.

“Drugs kill people. Everyday,” angel investor and tech CEO Florian Seroussi said on Twitter. “I sound like an old fart but f***, another beautiful person died. RIP Colin Kroll.”

Even entertainment professionals who got their start on Vinelike Nicholas Megalis tweeted how sorry they were to hear of the news of his death.

“Colin my heart hurts. I’m so sorry, man. God bless you,” he said.