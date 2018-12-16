The cofounder of HQ Trivia and Vine has died at the age of 35

caption Colin Kroll. source Getty/Jeff Bottari

HQ Trivia and Vine cofounder Colin Kroll has died at the age of 35, according to reports.

The Daily Beast said he was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on Saturday night.

Kroll was discovered by police after his girlfriend was unable to make contact with him, TMZ reported.

TMZ was first to report the death of the tech executive, while The Daily Beast and others confirmed the story with New York Police Department sources.

The latter said he was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on Saturday night. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 12.18 a.m. on Sunday, it added.

TMZ said his death was caused by an “apparent drug overdose,” although this is not yet verified. Kroll was discovered by police after his girlfriend was unable to make contact with him, TMZ added.

HQ Trivia did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Live quiz app HQ Trivia launched in August 2017 with Kroll serving as chief technology officer. He was named CEO in September and was tasked with managing the day-to-day business, while his predecessor Rus Yusupov focused on designing new shows.

More follows