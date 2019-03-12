Here’s the full list of people charged in the college-admissions cheating scandal

- The Department of Justice on Tuesday charged 50 people with participating in a scheme to get students into colleges by cheating on entrance exams or bribing athletic coaches.
- The parents charged include the actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, as well as executives at prominent companies, venture-capital firms, and law offices.
- Coaches and test administrators were also among the people charged.
The Department of Justice unsealed documents on Tuesday charging 50 people with participating in a scheme involving bribery, money laundering, and document fabrication to unfairly get students admitted into elite colleges.
Court documents reviewed by INSIDER said the scheme involved bribing college athletic coaches to recruit students regardless of their athletic ability, as well as cheating on entrance exams.
Prosecutors said the scheme was led by William Singer, a college-prep professional. He has pleaded guilty.
“Parents paid Singer approximately $25 million to bribe coaches and university administrators to designate their children as purported athletic recruits, thereby facilitating the children’s’ admission to those universities,” the Department of Justice said in a press release.
Dozens of wealthy people, including celebrities and CEOs of public and private companies, were charged.
Here’s the full list of people charged and how they were described in charging documents:
College athletics
- Gordon Ernst: The head coach of men and womens tennis at Georgetown University.
- Donna Heinel: The senior associate athletic director at the University of Southern Carolina.
- Ali Khosroshahin: The head coach of womens soccer at the University of Southern California.
- Laura Janke: A assistant coach of womens soccer at the University of Southern California.
- Jovan Vavic: A water polo coach at the University of Southern California.
- Jorge Salceldo: A head coach of mens soccer at the University of California at Los Angeles.
- William Ferguson: The women’s volleyball coach at Wake Forest University.
- Michael Center: The head coach of the men’s tennis team at the University of Texas at Austin.
College admissions and school administration
- Lisa Williams: An assistant principal at a public high school in Houston who administered College Board and ACT tests.
- Martin Fox: The president of a private tennis academy in Houston.
- Igor Dvorskiy: the director of a private school in Los Angeles who also administered College Board and ACT tests.
- Steven Masera: An employee for test prep companies in Newport Beach, California.
- Mikaela Sanford: An employee for test prep companies in Newport Beach, California.
Parents
- Gregory Abbott: The founder and chairman of the International Dispensing Corporation, a food packaging and research company.
- Marcia Abbott: Abbott’s wife, who allegedly helped facilitate the bribes and applications.
- Gamal Abdelaziz: A hotel and casino executive formerly working for Wynn Resorts.
- Todd Blake: An entrepreneur and capital investor.
- Diana Blake: A co-founder and executive at Winston Retail Solutions, a retail marketing firm.
- Jane Buckingham: The founder and CEO of the boutique marketing firm Trendera.
- Gordon Caplan: The co-founder of the international law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher
- I-Hsin “Joey” Chen: A shipping industry service provider based in California.
- Gregory Colburn: A physician in Palo Alto, California.
- Amy Colburn: Colburn’s wife, who allegedly facilitated the fraud.
- Robert Flaxman: The president and CEO of Crown Realty & Development, a real estate firm in California.
- Lori Loughlin: “Full House” actress.
- Mossimo Giannulli: Loughlin’s husband and the owner and fashion designer for the Mossimo clothing brand.
- Manuel Henriquez: The founder, chairman, and CEO of Hercules Capital, an investment firm.
- Elizabeth Henriquez: Henriquez’s wife, who allegedly facilitated bribes.
- Douglas Hodge: An investor with positions at multiple major California investment firms.
- Felicity Huffman: “Desperate Housewives” and “American Crime” actress.
- Augustin Huneeus, Jr.: A California vineyard owner.
- Bruce Isackson: The president of WP Investments, a California real estate firm.
- Davina Isackson: Isackson’s wife, who helped facilitate the alleged fraud.
- Michelle Janavs: Former executive at a family-owned food manufacturer.
- Elizabeth Kimmel: The president of Midwest Televisions, Inc., a media company.
- Marjorie Klapper: A jewelry business owner in Menlo Park, California.
- Toby Macfarlane: A former executive at a California insurance company.
- William E. McGlashan, Jr.: An executive at TPG Growth, a private equity firm.
- Marci Palatella: The CEO of a liquor distribution company.
- Peter Jan “P.J.” Sartorio: A packaged food company CEO.
- Stephen Semprevivo: An executive at Cydcor, an outsourced sales company.
- Devin Sloane: An executive at aquaTECTURE, a water technology company.
- John B. Wilson: The founder and CEO of a private equity and real estate firm.
- Homayoun Zadeh: A dentistry professor at the University of Southern California.
- Robert Zangrillo: The founder and CEO of Dragon Global, a venture capital and real estate investment firm.
- Read more:
- Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin among dozens charged by FBI in an alleged scheme to get students students into elite colleges
- Melania Trump’s press secretary slammed ‘The View’ for speculating that the first lady may have a body double
- The 50 most underrated colleges in America