Here’s the full list of people charged in the college-admissions cheating scandal

The Department of Justice on Tuesday charged 50 people with participating in a scheme to get students into colleges by cheating on entrance exams or bribing athletic coaches.

The parents charged include the actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, as well as executives at prominent companies, venture-capital firms, and law offices.

Coaches and test administrators were also among the people charged.

The Department of Justice unsealed documents on Tuesday charging 50 people with participating in a scheme involving bribery, money laundering, and document fabrication to unfairly get students admitted into elite colleges.

Court documents reviewed by INSIDER said the scheme involved bribing college athletic coaches to recruit students regardless of their athletic ability, as well as cheating on entrance exams.

Prosecutors said the scheme was led by William Singer, a college-prep professional. He has pleaded guilty.

“Parents paid Singer approximately $25 million to bribe coaches and university administrators to designate their children as purported athletic recruits, thereby facilitating the children’s’ admission to those universities,” the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Dozens of wealthy people, including celebrities and CEOs of public and private companies, were charged.

Here’s the full list of people charged and how they were described in charging documents:

College athletics

Gordon Ernst: The head coach of men and womens tennis at Georgetown University.

The head coach of men and womens tennis at Georgetown University. Donna Heinel: The senior associate athletic director at the University of Southern Carolina.

The senior associate athletic director at the University of Southern Carolina. Ali Khosroshahin: The head coach of womens soccer at the University of Southern California.

The head coach of womens soccer at the University of Southern California. Laura Janke: A assistant coach of womens soccer at the University of Southern California.

A assistant coach of womens soccer at the University of Southern California. Jovan Vavic: A water polo coach at the University of Southern California.

A water polo coach at the University of Southern California. Jorge Salceldo: A head coach of mens soccer at the University of California at Los Angeles.

A head coach of mens soccer at the University of California at Los Angeles. William Ferguson: The women’s volleyball coach at Wake Forest University.

The women’s volleyball coach at Wake Forest University. Michael Center: The head coach of the men’s tennis team at the University of Texas at Austin.

College admissions and school administration

Lisa Williams: An assistant principal at a public high school in Houston who administered College Board and ACT tests.

An assistant principal at a public high school in Houston who administered College Board and ACT tests. Martin Fox: The president of a private tennis academy in Houston.

The president of a private tennis academy in Houston. Igor Dvorskiy: the director of a private school in Los Angeles who also administered College Board and ACT tests.

the director of a private school in Los Angeles who also administered College Board and ACT tests. Steven Masera: An employee for test prep companies in Newport Beach, California.

An employee for test prep companies in Newport Beach, California. Mikaela Sanford: An employee for test prep companies in Newport Beach, California.

Parents