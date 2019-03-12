CEOs, investors, and entrepreneurs are among those named in the college admissions cheating scandal — here are the 22 business leaders who’ve been charged by the FBI

caption Stanford University was one of the elite universities involved. source David Madison/Getty Images

The FBI and US attorney’s office in Boston indicted dozens of people in an alleged college admissions bribery scandal.

The scam allegedly involved parents having their children pose as athletes to get accepted into Division-1 universities and parents having stand-ins take SAT and ACT exams for their children.

Hollywood actors, college athletic coaches, CEOs, and business leaders were among those charged.

CEOs and executives in finance, real estate, and other industries are among the dozens indicted by the FBI in an alleged scheme to get students into elite colleges.

Some of those charged are accused of paying bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into elite universities including Georgetown, Stanford, and Yale, as Business Insider’s Kelly McLaughlin reported. Some parents are accused of having their children recruited as Division 1 athletes, regardless of athletic abilities, while others are accused of having stand-ins take SAT and ACT exams for their children.

The full list of those indicted includes CEOs, Hollywood actors, college athletic coaches, doctors, and attorneys.

Here are the 22 business leaders charged in the massive bribery scheme:

1. Gregory Abbott: founder and chairman of a food and beverage packaging company.

2. Gamal Abdelaziz: former president and executive director of Wynn Macau Ltd, a developer and operator of high-end hotels and casinos. He resigned from his role in October 2016.

3. Diane Blake: an executive at a retail merchandising firm in California.

4. Todd Blake: an entrepreneur and investor based in California.

5. Jane Buckingham: founder and CEO of Trendera, a marketing company with offices in New York and Los Angeles that specializes in trend forecasting, brand strategy, and generational research.

6. I-Hin “Joey” Chen: operator of a provider of warehousing and related services for the shipping industry.

7. Robert A. Flaxman: co-founder, CEO, and president of Crown Realty & Development Inc., which is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

8. Manuel A. Henriquez: founder, chairman, and CEO of Hercules Capital, a publicly traded specialty finance company.

9. Douglas Hodge: former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co. He retired from the position in 2017.

10. Agustin Huneeus: co-founder of the Quintessa vineyard estate in Napa Valley and involved in a variety of other winery projects.

11. Bruce Isackson: president of WP Investments, a California-based commercial real estate investment, development, and property management company.

12. Michelle Janavs: former executive of a large food manufacturer.

13. Elisabeth Kimmel: director of First Busey Corporation and owner and president of Midwest Television.

14. Marjorie Klapper: co-owner of a jewelry business in California.

15. Toby MacFarlane: a former senior executive at a title insurance company.

16. Bill McGlashan: founder and managing partner of TPG Growth and co-founder and CEO of The Rise Fund.

17. Marci Palatella: founder of Preservation Distillery and CEO of international spirits and wine distributor.

18. Peter Jan Sartorio: president and co-founder of Elena’s Food Specialties, which manufactures and markets natural and organic frozen food.

19. Stephen Semprevivo: general manager and growth/strategy executive at Cydcor, a major provider of outsourced sales services.

20. Devin Sloane: founder and general manager of aquaTECTURE LLC, a technology and investment firm focused on water.

21. John Wilson: founder and CEO of a private equity and real estate development firm.

22. Robert Zangrillo: founder, chairman, and CEO of Dragon Global, a private investment company focused on venture capital and real estate investments.